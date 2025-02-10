Canada HC Jon Cooper makes his thoughts clear on Sidney Crosby's leadership ahead of 4 Nations Face-Off

Team Canada coach Jon Cooper has backed his captain Sidney Crosby after the Pittsburgh Penguins center announced his participation in the 4 Nations Face-Off. He missed the last two games before the break for the tournament with an upper-body injury.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Cooper praised Crosby, saying that he “carried so much weight.”

“There’s so much humility that just bleeds through him, and that’s why people follow him,” Cooper said, via Sportsnet. "Talk about wanting to play for your country; it’s remarkable the passion he (Crosby) has for it. It’s probably the reason why he has a whole lot of wins and not a whole lot of losses when he plays in these events.”

Crosby traveled with the Canadian team to Montreal on Monday and joined them for their first practice session ahead of the tournament. The 4 Nations Face-Off kicks off with Canada facing Sweden. He later held a press conference and announced he has recovered from the injury which caused him to sit out the previous two NHL games.

"It was a busy week, but happy to be here, and just excited to get going," Crosby said to reporters, via TSN.

Crosby is one of Canada’s most experienced and successful players on the international stage. He has won two Olympic gold medals, multiple World Championships and Junior championships. According to NHL staff writer Mike Zeisberger on Sunday, Crosby’s teammates are eager to have him play.

The reporter also wrote that Canada has won 25 straight games in tournaments when Sidney Crosby is in the lineup, with their last defeat coming against the U.S. in 2010.

NHL insiders speculated about whether Sidney Crosby would be fit for the 4 Nations Face-Off

Before Sidney Crosby put the issue beyond doubt, hockey analysts had a field day discussing his chances and mental state ahead of the tournament. On his "The Chris Johnston Show" on SDPN, NHL writer Chris Johnston said that he expects Crosby to do everything in his power to play in the 4 Nations.

“Well, all you need to know is that he's traveling to Montreal, and so, you know, Sidney Crosby, he's been here enough over the years," Johnston said on Monday. "He's not, he's not here to sample the hot dogs or to go have a Montreal bagel or any other things you might do in the city that is known for....? It's part of what makes him special.”

He also shared his opinion that Crosby would be a shoo-in for Canada when choosing its roster for the 2026 Olympics.

