  • home icon
  • NHL
  • 4 Nations Face-Off
  • Insider Chris Johnston sheds light on Sidney Crosby's mindset for 4 Nations Face-Off to 'play beyond 2026 Olympics'

Insider Chris Johnston sheds light on Sidney Crosby's mindset for 4 Nations Face-Off to 'play beyond 2026 Olympics'

By Tushaar Kuthiala
Modified Feb 10, 2025 17:44 GMT
NHL: New Jersey Devils at Pittsburgh Penguins - Source: Imagn
Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) handles the puck (image credit: IMAGN)

NHL insider Chris Johnston gave his opinion about whether Team Canada’s captain, Sidney Crosby, would take part in the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off. Crosby was part of the team’s first practice session on Monday.

On SDPN’s "The Chris Johnston Show," he discussed Crosby’s likelihood of making the roster in detail.

“Well, all you need to know is that he's traveling to Montreal, and so, you know, Sidney Crosby, he's been here enough over the years,” Johnston said (21:45) on Monday.

Johnston, who has been covering hockey for over two decades, added that he expects Crosby to play for Canada at some point in the tournament. He also said that Crosby is entering the final phase of his career.

also-read-trending Trending
“So, you know, let's assume, and let's hope he can play," Johnston said. "I mean, he's going to be the oldest player that plays here. I mean, that just tells you, Father Time is coming. I mean, the best thing we can say is Sidney Crosby, well, while he has, you know, seen some maybe regression in his game. Is still a top player, still unquestionably earned his place on this team.”

Crosby is in his 20th season in the NHL. The Pittsburgh Penguins captain sat out the last two games with an upper-body injury and the team has considered him day-to-day.

Johnston believes Crosby is still playing at a level that will get him automatically chosen for any Canadian team, but that might change after the 2026 Olympics.

“I mean, he's in no doubt, selection already for next year's Olympics," Johnston said. "But you're right, because we don't know. He's only signed through 2027 so even if they do have a 2028 World Cup, which is the hope of the NHL, I mean, there's a chance he's retired, right?”

Sidney Crosby has won multiple national championships with Team Canada

Crosby is one of Canada’s most experienced active national-team players, with a host of trophies and gold medals stretching back to the 2005 IIHF World Junior Championship, where Canada won the gold.

He was also part of the gold medal-winning Canadian team in the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and the 2015 IIHF World Hockey Championships. He was the team captain and MVP at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey in Toronto, leading the team to another title.

“Canada has won 25 straight games in tournament play with Crosby in the lineup, having not lost since a 5-3 defeat to the U.S. in the preliminary rounds of the Vancouver Olympics on Feb. 21, 2010.” hockey writer Mike Zeisberger wrote on Sunday, via NHL.com.“

Hockey insiders have also said that Crosby is hoping to play in the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off.

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी