Canada PM Mark Carney pens a strong message after Oilers clinch playoff spot

The Edmonton Oilers secured their playoff spot with a 4-2 win over the San Jose Sharks on Friday. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has been a lifelong Oilers fan and he took to his X account to express his excitement.

On Saturday, Carney retweeted a post from the official X account featuring a poster that announced the team had clinched a playoff spot for the postseason. In the caption, Carney wrote:

“The City of Champions is playoff bound. #LetsGoOilers”

The newly appointed Canadian Prime Minister is a long-time fan of the Edmonton Oilers, having grown up in the city during their successful 1980s era. He has shown his support for the team several times in the past by wearing Oilers gear including a Connor McDavid "McJesus" shirt which he posted on his socials during the Stanley Cup Finals last season.

Other than being an Oilers fan Carney also has a hockey background. He played the sport during his time at Harvard where he was a third-string goaltender and later co-captained the Oxford University Blues hockey team.

Mark Carney skated with the Oilers last month

Earlier last month in March, Carney joined the Edmonton Oilers team on the ice before one of their games against the Winnipeg Jets.

The Canadian PM was actually in Edmonton for a meeting with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and took the opportunity to link up with the Oilers as well. At Rogers Place, Carney suited up wearing goalie skates and spent some time on the ice with the players.

Oilers captain Connor McDavid expressed that he and the team were delighted to have Carney among them. He also joked about the goalie skates.

“He looked like a goalie, with those goalie skates,” McDavid said. “But yeah, obviously nice to have him here. He’s an Oilers fan, a life-long Oilers fan, and Oilers fans are welcome here, for sure.” [Edmonton City News]

Although Carney wore goalie skates during his visit to the practice, McDavid joked that he didn’t ask the Prime Minister to step in as a goalie for any shots on net.

“I’m not sure the security detail would like that very much,” McDavid said. “Obviously a unique thing to have to have him here. Cool to meet him.”

Carney later admitted that his skating skills were no longer as professional as they were during his college days but joked that at least he didn’t fall down while skating.

