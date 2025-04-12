Connor McDavid's wife Lauren Kyle in attendance at Rogers Place as Oilers 'clinched' playoff spot with 4-2 win over Sharks

The Edmonton Oilers and Connor McDavid secured their playoff spot on Friday night with a 4-2 win over the San Jose Sharks. McDavid’s wife, Lauren Kyle, was in attendance at the Rogers Place.

Ad

Lauren shared a short clip on her Instagram stories right after the win. She captured the arena after the victoria and then zoomed onto the jumbotron which displayed the word “Cliched” on it.

Connor McDavid's wife via Instagram /@laurenkyle1

Evan Bouchard opened the scoring in the first period on the night for the Oilers and. Ty Emberson made it 2-0 shortly after, scoring his first goal of the season. The Sharks got on the board next with a goal from Will Smith, but Corey Perry answered for Edmonton in the second.

Ad

Trending

In the third period, Sharks Henry Thrun scored to make it 3-2, but Connor Brown sealed the game with the Oilers' fourth goal. Connor McDavid assisted on all four Oilers' goals on the night. McDavid has seven points in two games since returning from injury and is now just three points away from 100 this season.

Connor McDavid’s wife shares updates about her upcoming businesses

Earlier this week, Lauren Kyle shared some updates about her new business, a bar and restaurant called Bar Trove, set to open this month in downtown Edmonton.

Ad

On Thursday, Lauren posted a few Instagram stories on her account showing the progress at the location which is inside the historic Canada Permanent Building. One of the stories showed custom peach beer cans made by Polyrhythm Brewing with the Bar Trove label on them.

“I’m obsessed @polyrhythmbrewing custom peach @bartroveca beer ,” she wrote in the caption.

Lauren also gave followers a look at a marble countertop still being installed at the venue. She praised the design and thanked the teams working on it. In another clip, she focused on the rounded edge of the counter, calling it “bullnose perfection.”

Ad

Earlier in the month, Lauren had shared more behind-the-scenes clips, including the installation of custom wood panels and a large antique mirror. In March, she posted updates of ceiling work with floral-patterned tiles and walls in progress.

Lauren first announced Bar Trove in January. She shared that the main floor will serve small plates with a French-style menu while the upper floors will be used for Trove Living and office space. Lauren co-owns Trove Living with her business partner Brittany Schulz.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anjum Rajonno Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the industry. Having an educational background in Media Studies, she strives to present information in a clear and unbiased manner, so that all perspectives are considered and represented fairly.



Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.



She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.



She is a self-taught musician, loves silversmithing and can be found at her workbench if she’s not watching or writing about sports. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama