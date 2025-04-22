Canada PM Mark Carney sends a message to Connor McDavid's Edmonton Oilers before Game 1 of 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs

The Edmonton Oilers and Connor McDavid got a heartfelt message from Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney ahead of their Game 1 matchup against the LA Kings on Monday night.

Carney, who has been a very outspoken fan of the Edmonton Oilers, took to social media to share his support for the Alberta-based club.

Here’s a look at Carney’s message:

“The quest for the Cup begins tonight in LA. To the best team in hockey: you know what to do.”

Carney recently replaced Justin Trudeau as Canada’s foremost political leader. But unlike Trudeau and other former Canadian Prime Ministers, Carney hasn’t been shy to publicize his NHL allegiances. Shortly after residence at 10 Downing Street, Carney visited the Oilers at their practice facility, meeting Connor McDavid after the team’s morning skate.

The meeting drew mixed reactions from hockey fans across Canada, as some fans felt uneasy about their Primer Minister’s clear NHL affiliations.

In the meantime, Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers will take on the LA Kings in Game 1 of their opening-round series of the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs, with Edmonton looking to return to the Cup Final after a disappointing ending to last season’s historic run.

Connor McDavid and Edmonton Oilers looking to shake Carney Curse

Following Carney’s visit to Oilers’ practice in late March, the club was befallen with a series of injuries. Among them, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl went down. Other key players like goaltender Stuart Skinner and Mattias Ekholm also hit the shelf.

The decimated Oilers limped across the finish line during the regular season. That situation has prompted fans and some local media to declare the “Carney Curse” as a disastrous string of injuries hit the club following the Canadian Prime Minister’s visit.

In a March 20 post, Spittin’ Chiclets host Ryan Whitney took to X to share his views on the so-called Carney Curse. He stated bluntly:

“The Carney Curse is real for Edmonton. What the h$ll just happened. Guy is on the ice with the Oil this morning and now everyone is injured.”

The post highlighted the strange coincidence between Carney’s visit and the Oilers’ sudden rash of injuries. The loss of Connor McDavid stung, though he and Draistail will likely be back just in time for the playoffs.

It remains to be seen if the Carney Curse will carry over to the playoffs, or if it is nothing more than a strange coincidence.

