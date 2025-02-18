Canada's Cale Makar makes his feelings known about playing with $49,000,000 Bruins superstar at 4 Nations Face-Off

Cale Makar returned to Team Canada’s lineup on Monday after missing Saturday’s game due to illness. Canada won 5-3 against Finland at TD Garden in Boston. After the game, Makar spoke about playing alongside Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand.

"He’s awesome. I love his character," Makar said to reporters. "He’s great around the room—he keeps it light and then he also knows what to say at a certain time. He’s definitely a leader, and the B’s got a good one."

Marchand, who is playing in the last season of his eight-year $49,000,000 contract (per Spotrac), and Makar helped Canada secure the win against Finland. Marchand played 14:13 minutes with one shot on goal and Makar took the major defensive load, playing 23:57 minutes. Makar recorded four shots on goal in his return.

Canada started strong, scoring three goals in the first period. Connor McDavid scored first, followed by Nathan MacKinnon and Brayden Point. MacKinnon added another goal in the second period, giving Canada a 4-0 lead.

Finland made a late comeback in the third. Esa Lindell and Mikael Granlund scored to make it 4-3, but Sidney Crosby secured the win with an empty-net goal.

Canada will face the U.S. in the 4 Nations Face-Off final on Thursday. Marchand and Makar will play their last game in the tournament together, but their focus will be on defeating the Americans and avenge Canada's 3-1 loss on Saturday.

Cale Makar's statement on not playing in Saturday's loss to the USA

Cale Makar’s status was unclear before Canada’s matchup against Finland on Monday as he missed Saturday’s game due to illness. Canada coach Jon Cooper said that Makar was close to playing but decided to rest.

“Ultimately the decision was made for him not to play," Cooper said, via AP News. "And those decisions are made for the benefit of the player."

Makar, the 2022 Norris Trophy winner, was a game-time decision but played against Finland. Talking about his choice not to play against the United States, he said that it was a difficult decision.

“I’ve got to do what’s, unfortunately, best for myself and make sure that I’m ready to go for the rest of the season,” Makar said on Sunday, via The Athletic. “It’s a really hard decision, but it’s definitely one that obviously everybody’s looking forward to for the entire season. That was a hard one, but I’ve got to make sure I get it right.”

In Canada's 4-3 overtime win over Sweden, Makar played a game-high 28 minutes.

