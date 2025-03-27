Canadian actor Marcus Rosner thanks Leon Draisaitl's fiancee Celeste for Oilers vs. Stars game tickets

Canadian actor Marcus Rosner was in attendance during the Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars game at Rogers Place on Wednesday, courtesy of Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl’s fiancée Celeste Desjardins.

Rosner posted a selfie from a packed Rogers Arena during the game on his Instagram stories. He was accompanied by his friends Andrew and Ali Koreker. In the caption, Marcus Rosner thanked Celeste for the tickets to the game.

“Thank you @celestedesjardins & The MVP for the tix,” he wrote adding a red heart emoji.

via Instagram /@celestedesjardins

Celeste reposted the story on her own account.

The Oilers nearly pulled off a comeback but fell 4-3 to the Dallas Stars on the night. Dallas took control early with Wyatt Johnston scoring in the first period to give the Stars a 1-0 lead. The second period belonged to Jason Robertson, who netted three straight goals for a natural hat trick. Then, his power-play goal late in the period made it 4-0, putting the Oilers in a deep hole.

Edmonton responded in the third as Corey Perry got the Oilers on the board, followed by Adam Henrique cutting the deficit to 4-2. Zach Hyman then scored to bring Edmonton within one, but it wasn’t enough to push the game to OT. This was the second straight game for the Oilers without Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl on the ice.

Leon Draisaitl’s financee Celeste celebrated her bachelorette party in Vegas

Earlier last week, Celeste Desjardins celebrated her bachelorette party in Las Vegas with her friends. She shared a carousel of photos from the event on her Instagram.

Celeste was joined by partners of several Oilers players, including Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle. In the caption of her post, Celeste expressed her gratitude to her friends for organizing the celebration.

“BIG thank you to my incredible friends for throwing the best bachelorette! 🤍🥹 so much love for these girls!” she wrote.

One of the photos from the pre-wedding celebrations showed Celeste in a white outfit with sunglasses posing in a dressing room. In another picture, Celeste posed with two of her firends in white and beige. She also posted a couple of clicks with Lauren.

Another image displayed a decorated room with white balloons and “BRIDE” spelled out in large balloon letters. Celeste held a cutout of Draisaitl’s face in one of the photos. Other pictures included selfies at a bar, group shots in front of a floral backdrop and mirror selfies in white and beige outfits. In the final image, the girl group wore sunglasses and white outfits while posing together.

