Canadiens' $62,800,000 winger gets 100% honest about Bell Centre's 'wild' atmosphere for Game 3 against Capitals

Montreal Canadiens forward Cole Caufield talked about the Bell Centre’s loud atmosphere after Game 3 against the Washington Capitals on Friday. Caufield played a big part, helping the Habs cut the series deficit to 2-1. He finished with a goal, an assist, 11 shots on target and two hits.
Caufield shared his reaction to the atmosphere inside the arena, which on-ice reporter Shawn McKenzie described as "wild."
"It's a special place to play and they (fans) show up every game, and this was especially my favorite game as a Hab," Caufield said. "We're a group that learns to stick together. You know, the next man up mentality. A guy goes down, a goalie goes down, it's what's next and I think we really did a good at it tonight."
Through three playoff games, Caufield has three points and 19 shots, after recording 70 points in 82 games in the regular season. He is on an eight-year $62.8 million contract (per Spotrac) and is a big part of the Canadiens' future.
Montreal scored three straight goals in the third period to win 6-3. Christian Dvorak gave the Habs the lead early in the third before Juraj Slafkovsky and Alex Newhook added insurance goals. Alexandre Carrier and Nick Suzuki also scored earlier in the game. It helped them build the confidence for a potential comeback to tie the series in Game 4.
The Capitals had goals from Connor McMichael, Jakob Chychrun and Alex Ovechkin. Ovechkin is tied for 12th on the NHL’s all-time playoff goals list.
Cole Caufield talked about Canadiens' Josh Anderson
During Game 3 on Friday, Josh Anderson fought Capitals right wing Tom Wilson after a brawl near the bench. The incident started when Arber Xhekaj and Wilson got into a tussle. After they were separated, Anderson stepped in and continued the fight, taking it into the bench area. The NHL fined Anderson and Wilson $5,000 each. They were also given roughing penalties and 10-minute misconducts.
Cole Caufield spoke about Anderson after the Canadiens' 6-3 win.
"He is him," Caufield said to reporters. "It's a treat to have him on our team. I mean he plays that way every night. You know what you're going to get out of him. Straight lines, hell of a defender."
Despite the fight, Montreal stayed calm and focused on winning. The team made it to the playoffs after missing out in the last three seasons. Nick Suzuki and the Canadiens are looking strong and have a bright future ahead, especially with rookie forward Ivan Demidov in the lineup.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama