Canadiens' Arber Xhekaj reveals that one key advice he gave teammate Lane Hutson

By Abhilasha Aditi
Published Aug 01, 2025 19:00 GMT
NHL: Montreal Canadiens at Carolina Hurricanes - Source: Imagn
Arber Xhekaj supports Lane Hutson and leads by example (Source: Imagn)

Arber Xhekaj has become a trusted player for the Montreal Canadiens on their blue line. Though he was never drafted, the Canadiens signed him in 2021. Since then, he’s played three full NHL seasons, all with Montreal.

In the 2024-25 NHL season, Xhekaj averaged just over 14 minutes per game and stayed healthy. He played 70 regular-season games, his career high in a season, during which he scored a goal and five assists. Since he primarily plays the role of an enforcer, he has collected 118 penalty minutes.

Xhekaj has also been helpful to his teammates. One example is his advice to Montreal Canadiens' rookie defenseman Lane Hutson. Hutson had won the Calder Trophy in June, an award given to the NHL’s top rookie. Despite his strong start, he is still adjusting to life in the league. During one game, Hutson said “sorry” after an opposing player took a penalty on him. Xhekaj told him not to do that again.

“He said sorry when a guy took a penalty on him one time,” Xhekaj said. “I was like, ‘that’s crazy, do not ever apologize to a single guy out there.’”
Hutson, who signed a three-year entry-level deal with the Canadiens in April 2024, is still learning.

In June, Arber Xhekaj also showed support for Lane Hutson after his Calder Trophy win. The Canadiens defenseman tagged Hutson in his Instagram story and wrote,

“DOGG😤.”

NHL insiders discussed Canadiens D-man Arber Xhekaj trade rumors

Bill Scott from NHL Trade Rumors shared that the Montreal Canadiens could trade Arber Xhekaj. Xhekaj is signed through the 2025-26 season with a cap hit of $1.3 million. After that, he will be a restricted free agent. Scott wrote,

“Rumors are growing louder that defenseman Arber Xhekaj could be on the move."

On the Sick Podcast, NHL insider Eric Engels also shared his view on the trade rumors. He said,

"Between those 3 guys; Matheson, Struble, Xhekaj, there's a good chance that between now and this time next year, one of those guys is not here.”

Meanwhile, the Montreal Canadiens qualified for the playoffs last season after a three-year absence. They lost in the first round, but with young players in the lineup, they are looking to build on that.

