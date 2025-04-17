Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher swaps jersey with fan for 2022 Hockey Fights Cancer sweater in remembrance of his mom Della

Earlier this month, a Habs fan named Lucie Lachance offered to return a special jersey to Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher. The jersey was worn by Gallagher during the NHL’s 2022 Hockey Fights Cancer campaign and was later auctioned off. Lachance won the auction with a bid of just over $1,500.

Ad

The jersey has a tag that read “I’m fighting for Mom,” which Gallagher wrote in support of his mother Della, who was battling brain cancer at the time. Della Gallagher passed away earlier this month after a three-and-a-half-year battle with the disease.

When the news of Della’s passing became public, Lucie reached out to Gallagher on X, expressing that she felt the jersey should go back to him. Gallagher responded with appreciation and invited her to the Bell Centre for a special jersey swap on April 16.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

On Wednesday night, the Habs alternate captain met Lucie on the ice where they exchanged jerseys. The NHL’s official account posted a clip of the special moment on X.

“When Brendan Gallagher's mom passed away earlier this year, a kind @CanadiensMTL fan offered to return his old Hockey Fights Cancer jersey from 2022 in her memory. Tonight, they got the opportunity to meet on the ice and swap jerseys❤️,” read the caption of the post.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Lucie had carefully brought the 2022 jersey in a box to present to him and in return, Gallagher gave her his game-worn jersey which he signed on the spot, along with his stick.

They also posed for photos and shared an emotional moment together looking up to the sky in memory of Gallagher’s mother.

Brenadan Gallagher pens tear-jerking message in mom Della's memory

On March 20, Brendan Gallagher announced that his mother Della Gallagher had lost the battle with stage 4 glioblastoma. He penned an emotional message on Instagram in memory of his late mother and shared a carousel of throwback pictures featuring some of their special moments together.

Ad

Della’s diagnosis was made public last year when Gallagher’s sister Bree launched a fundraiser in March 2024 to support families affected by similar medical conditions.

“❤️ The best mom we could have had! Grateful for all the amazing memories we have. I will cherish them and remember them always. Not a day will go by I won’t want to pick up the phone and call you, or give you a big hug tell you I love you,” he wrote.

Ad

“But we will all charge on with everything you taught us making you proud every single day. Rest in peace mom, I love you. I miss you. Forever the best mom ❤️,” Gallagher concluded.

Gallagher had previously spoken about how the situation affected him emotionally and impacted his performance on the ice. Brendan and his wife Emma Fortin named their newborn child “Everly Mona Della Gallagher” with a middle name in honor of his mother.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anjum Rajonno Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the industry. Having an educational background in Media Studies, she strives to present information in a clear and unbiased manner, so that all perspectives are considered and represented fairly.



Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.



She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.



She is a self-taught musician, loves silversmithing and can be found at her workbench if she’s not watching or writing about sports. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama