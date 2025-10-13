Canadiens GM Kent Hughes, captain Nick Suzuki make their thoughts known on Lane Hutson's $70.8M contract extension

The Montreal Canadiens secured Lane Hutson with an eight-year $70.8 million contract extension on Monday. The deal has a cap hit of $8.85 million per season and will start in the 2026-27 campaign and run through 2033-34. Hutson had a strong rookie season, recording six goals and 60 assists for 66 points, and won the Calder Trophy.

Ad

Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes spoke about the defenseman's character and commitment, saying he made it clear how much he wanted to be in Montreal.

“I kind of cut him off and said, ‘Lane, there wouldn't be an eight-year deal if we didn't believe in who you were at your core,’” Hughes said, via Canadiens insider Eric Engels.

Hughes highlighted that Hutson’s dedication to being a good teammate and improving himself was as important as his on-ice skills.

Ad

Trending

"You know, the kind of person he is and how committed he is to being his best version of himself but also being the best version of a teammate," Hughes said.

Montreal captain Nick Suzuki also commented on Hutson’s role.

“We’ve built a culture here where guys are not trying to break the bank, and I think all Lane wants to do is win," Suzuki said. "He’s definitely set us up for that possibility moving into the future.”

Ad

Hughes earlier discussed the contract negotiations.

“I’ve been asked if the fan base should be worried," Hughes said, via TSN690. "The simple thing I can say is that you should be worried when the player is an incumbent unrestricted free agent, and Hutson won’t be that for a long time. So, we’ll figure it out one way or another.”

Ad

Analysts on Lane Hutson’s value and Canadiens’ private contract approach

TSN analyst Frankie Corrado explained that Lane Hutson could deserve a higher average salary than Noah Dobson because he is the team’s most important defenseman.

“If I’m looking at where Lane Hutson fits into that, he’s the most important defenseman on the team," Corrado said on Thursday, via "First Up." "He’s probably going to be the most productive defenseman on the team.”

Ad

Carlo Colaiacovo added that Hutson could reach $10 million per year with his performance and the rising salary cap.

Meanwhile, Elliotte Friedman highlighted that the Canadiens tried to keep the contract talks private to avoid a big social media reaction.

“Canadiens fans have been in a social media freakout about Lane Hutson," Friedman said on Oct. 3, via the "32 Thoughts" podcast. "One of my theories is that the Canadiens have been trying to keep this under wraps and get it done.”

The contract will keep Hutson in Montreal for years to come and part of its future plans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilasha Aditi Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.



Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.



Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.



Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.



Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama