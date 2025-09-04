Canadiens GM Kent Hughes get honest on failure to land top second-line center

By Abhilasha Aditi
Published Sep 04, 2025 14:25 GMT
NHL: FEB 10 Canadiens press conference - Source: Getty
Canadiens GM Kent Hughes addresses miss on second-line center (Source: Getty)

Kent Hughes knows the Montreal Canadiens are not finished building. The general manager admitted that missing out on a second-line center this summer was disappointing, but he stressed that the bigger goal is still ahead.

In a conversation with "The Athletic" during the NHL general managers and head coaches' meeting on Thursday, Hughes said the Canadiens were never one move away from being ready to win.

“There was more to accomplish,” Hughes said. “If we were trying to build a Stanley Cup-winning team for the start of the 2025-26 season, it would have required more than just a second-line center.”
Hughes made it clear the Canadiens want a team that can compete for years, not just one season. He also stressed that the Canadiens are not rushing the process.

“Do we think we’ve arrived at the end goal? No. Where there have been opportunities to improve our team in an intelligent way, we’ve done that."

Montreal made several moves in the offseason, including acquiring defenseman Noah Dobson in a major trade and adding young forward Zack Bolduc. They also signed players like Joe Veleno and Sammy Blais to give the team more depth. While these additions help, Hughes admitted the second-line center position remains unsettled.

For now, Montreal will look within. Hughes pointed to Kirby Dach and Alex Newhook as players who still have room to grow into that role.

“We know those guys have more potential, and I believe where there’s an opportunity, those guys would relish that and do everything they can to try to seize it,” Hughes said.

The Montreal returned to the playoffs last season after three straight years at the bottom of the Atlantic Division. But their first-round exit to the Washington Capitals showed how much work remains. For Hughes, the search for a reliable second-line center is part of that journey, and he is willing to give his younger players the chance to prove they can handle it.

Analyst says Canadiens should trade Fowler for a reliable second-line center

NHL analyst Brian Wilde discussed Canadiens goalie prospect Jacob Fowler on The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro. In that late August episode, Wilde said he would trade Fowler for a young second-line center.

"I just don't value them (goalies) in terms of their predictability," Wilde said about Habs. "So if you can get a solid, bona fide, going to win games for you, Sam Bennett, type of second line center, you take them."

Wilde explained that goalies often lose value quickly. Wilde noted that they show strong play one season and struggle the next. He believes trading Fowler for a proven center could help Montreal more.

