Montreal Canadiens center Kirby Dach criticized Ottawa Senators defenseman Donovan Sebrango for an unexpected attack during Tuesday’s fiery preseason matchup.

Ad

In the third period, Sebrango, who's 6-foot-2, 223-lb, suddenly jumped on Dach near the boards, punching and pushing him down before referees separated them.

Sebrango received a five-minute major for fighting, a two-minute minor for instigating and a 10-minute misconduct, leading to a seven-minute power play for the Canadiens to close out the game.

After the game, Dach said:

"(It was a) strange play. It's not a hockey play. I think it's definitely something that if you were out in the street, you'd be in a lot of trouble."(3:30 onwards)

Ad

Trending

Ad

The Canadiens went on to a 5-0 victory over the Senators. They got goals from Dach, Lane Hutson, Alexandre Carrier, Oliver Kapanen and Patrik Laine.

On his performance and his line’s play, Dach said he felt they executed a solid defensive game while contributing offensively.

“Obviously, a lot of power plays, so you get a lot more touches out there and get to feel the puck. But at the same time, felt like we were responsible defensively and making the right plays and playing an honest game and got rewarded," Kirby Dach said.

Ad

Regarding his personal performance after missing some preseason action, Dach said that it was fun to get so many touches. But he stressed the importance of staying smart, keeping his head up and protecting both himself and teammates.

Jakub Dobes stopped all 16 shots he faced for the Canadiens. Leevi Merilainen made 18 saves for the Senators.

Alex Newhook's take on Donovan Sebrango’s play against Kirby Dach

Montreal Canadiens center Alex Newhook weighed in on Donovan Sebrango’s hit on Kirby Dach, suggesting there was clear intent behind the play. Speaking after the game, Newhook said:

Ad

“If you look at the play, it felt like it was three seconds late. Backs turned to the boards, you see numbers. The guy’s talking a lot during the game, wanted to fight someone, and I think that’s kind of a cheap way to show who you are, and that’s all I’ll say about it.” (4:40 onwards)

The Monteral Canadiens face the Ottawa Senators again on Saturday for their final preseason game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author ARJUN B Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.



Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama