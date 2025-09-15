  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Montreal Canadiens
  • Canadiens' Lane Hutson sets the record straight regarding his father's comment about Team USA Olympic camp snub 

Canadiens' Lane Hutson sets the record straight regarding his father's comment about Team USA Olympic camp snub 

By Ankit Kumar
Published Sep 15, 2025 21:22 GMT
Montreal Canadiens v Detroit Red Wings - Source: Getty
Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson talked about his father Rob's comments (Source: Getty)

Montreal Canadien defenseman Lane Hutson was not invited to Team USA's Olympic orientation camp in August. The event was supposed to gather players who could potentially make the final USA roster for the 2026 Winter Olympics, which will be held in Italy in February, during the NHL break.

Ad

Hutson spoke on Monday about earlier comments made by his father, Rob Hutson. The topic came up during the Habs’ annual golf tournament. Hutson was asked about his father’s remarks on a podcast. Hutson answered with a smile and a joke and said:

"What- what clip? Nah, I'm just (kidding)."

He made his position clear on his father's comments.

"You know, he gets emotional or whatever," Hutson said. "And, you know, sometimes it gets the best of you and you say things you don't necessarily mean, and maybe it's taken out of context or whatever. But, I'm proud to be American and, you know, love USA Hockey. They've done so much for me.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"And also I love playing in Canada and that, you know, I'm very fortunate. But, you know, I'm a USA Hockey player and that's just how it is."
Ad

What did Lane Hutson's father, Rob Hutson said?

Earlier on the Recrutes Habscast, Rob Hutson mentioned that Lane Hutson and his brothers have Canadian passports. He said that dual citizenship creates possibilities for the future.

"Listen, and you never know what happens in the future," Rob said. "Like, my boys are also Canadian. So, yeah. ... there is an absolute luxury there. And a lot of great players have been left off the selection for Olympics and things like that.
Ad

Rob also compared the situation to Brett Hull changing countries. Hull was born in Canada with dual citizenship, but he chose to represent the U.S. internationally. He won the 1996 World Cup and the 2002 Olympic silver.

"And, you know, I think Brett Hull might have been one of them," Rob said. "I think, you know, he voted with his feet, he went from Canada to the US. Like, there's, there's all types of scenarios that are, are... I wouldn't say in play, but are possibilities, right?"

Lane Hutson was left off Team USA’s Olympic Orientation Camp roster, which included 44 players. Being left out was a surprise, since he scored 66 points in his rookie season, with 60 assists, and won the Calder Trophy. He helped the Canadiens make the playoffs after several years.

About the author
Ankit Kumar

Ankit Kumar

Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.

An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.

Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.

When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications