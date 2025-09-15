Canadiens' Lane Hutson sets the record straight regarding his father's comment about Team USA Olympic camp snub 

Montreal Canadien defenseman Lane Hutson was not invited to Team USA's Olympic orientation camp in August. The event was supposed to gather players who could potentially make the final USA roster for the 2026 Winter Olympics, which will be held in Italy in February, during the NHL break.Hutson spoke on Monday about earlier comments made by his father, Rob Hutson. The topic came up during the Habs’ annual golf tournament. Hutson was asked about his father’s remarks on a podcast. Hutson answered with a smile and a joke and said:&quot;What- what clip? Nah, I'm just (kidding).&quot;He made his position clear on his father's comments.&quot;You know, he gets emotional or whatever,&quot; Hutson said. &quot;And, you know, sometimes it gets the best of you and you say things you don't necessarily mean, and maybe it's taken out of context or whatever. But, I'm proud to be American and, you know, love USA Hockey. They've done so much for me.&quot;And also I love playing in Canada and that, you know, I'm very fortunate. But, you know, I'm a USA Hockey player and that's just how it is.&quot;What did Lane Hutson's father, Rob Hutson said?Earlier on the Recrutes Habscast, Rob Hutson mentioned that Lane Hutson and his brothers have Canadian passports. He said that dual citizenship creates possibilities for the future.&quot;Listen, and you never know what happens in the future,&quot; Rob said. &quot;Like, my boys are also Canadian. So, yeah. ... there is an absolute luxury there. And a lot of great players have been left off the selection for Olympics and things like that.Rob also compared the situation to Brett Hull changing countries. Hull was born in Canada with dual citizenship, but he chose to represent the U.S. internationally. He won the 1996 World Cup and the 2002 Olympic silver.&quot;And, you know, I think Brett Hull might have been one of them,&quot; Rob said. &quot;I think, you know, he voted with his feet, he went from Canada to the US. Like, there's, there's all types of scenarios that are, are... I wouldn't say in play, but are possibilities, right?&quot;Lane Hutson was left off Team USA’s Olympic Orientation Camp roster, which included 44 players. Being left out was a surprise, since he scored 66 points in his rookie season, with 60 assists, and won the Calder Trophy. He helped the Canadiens make the playoffs after several years.