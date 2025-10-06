Canadiens' Lane Hutson 'won't pass' Noah Dobson's $76,000,000 contract, predicts NHL insider

Lane Hutson is one of the most promising young players of the Montreal Canadiens. However, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman believes his next contract might not reach the level of his teammate, Noah Dobson’s. Friedman highlighted on Monday that the Canadiens hold Hutson in high regard but are not expected to go beyond Dobson’s contract value.

Hutson is still on his three-year entry-level contract worth $2.85 million, which runs through 2025-26 season. He will become a restricted free agent once it expires.

“I think the fact that they were even in the eight times nine ballpark means they were taking him to number two on the team,” Friedman said (19:14), via the "32 Thoughts" podcast. “But it sounds like, right now, they’re in a position where he won’t pass Dobson.”

Hutson was drafted by Montreal at No. 62 in 2022 and made a strong impression last season. The defenseman recorded six goals and 60 assists for 66 points, ranking among the top 10 in assists across league.

Dobson’s journey to Montreal followed a different path. He was picked at No. 12 by the New York Islanders in 2018 and played six seasons with them before joining the Canadiens. Dobson signed an eight-year $76 million contract in June before he was traded to Montreal.

“Once conversations started with my representation, we tried to work on finding a deal and staying on Long Island,” Dobson said in June, via NHL.com. “That was always the goal to start but unable to find any common ground on that. At some point, we just felt it would be best to go in different directions.”

Dobson brings valuable experience to the Canadiens' blue line. He has played 388 regular season games and recorded 231 points in his career. Dobson's best season was in 2023-24, when he scored 70 points in 79 games.

Arpon Basu's take on Lane Hutson's contract extension

The Athletic's Arpon Basu discussed last week how Luke Hughes' new deal could affect Lane Hutson's contract talks. Hughes signed a seven-year $63 million deal with the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday, worth $9 million per year. Basu reported that the deal gives context for Hutson’s contract extension talks.

"There are more factors impacting the Hutson negotiation than money," Basu wrote. "And while the Hughes contract in New Jersey adds context to the discussion, it’s possible we won’t know just how impactful it is for some time yet."

Hutson, who is 21, is in the last year of his rookie contract and is eligible to ink an extension with the Canadiens. Young defensemen in the NHL, like Hughes, have signed for higher contract figures, and Montreal will need to find a fair deal for Hutson.

