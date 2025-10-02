NHL insiders weighs in on how Luke Hughes' $63M deal could impact Lane Hutson contract talks

Luke Hughes's new contract could play a role in defenseman Lane Hutson's contract negotiations with the Montreal Canadiens. Hughes signed a seven-year, $63 million contract with the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday. The deal has an average annual value of $9 million.

Insider Arpon Basu and Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic talked about Luke's new contract and its implications for defenseman Lane Hutson's extension. Hutson is also entering the last season of his rookie contract.

Basu wrote that Hughes’ deal gives useful context. He believes that it may take time to see the full impact.

"There are more factors impacting the Hutson negotiation than money," Basu wrote. "And while the Hughes contract in New Jersey adds context to the discussion, it’s possible we won’t know just how impactful it is for some time yet."

Hughes, 22, recorded 44 points in 71 regular-season games last year, while Hutson, 21, won the Calder Trophy following a rookie season with 66 points. He scored six goals and 60 points and ended the season with a -2 defensive rating, which was better than Luke's -9 rating.

Pierre LeBrun commented on the situation.

"Everyone involved in the Hutson negotiations has been very tight-lipped about how things have played out so far, but I believe the Canadiens have been aggressive in their approach to this point," LeBrun said.

Hutson’s next contract is going to be a major focus for Montreal, as his strong rookie season and Hughes’ deal have set a standard. Elite young defensemen are commanding high salaries across the NHL. So, the Canadiens will need to balance long-term value with team priorities.

Insiders on defenseman Lane Hutson’s future contract

Lane Hutson's rookie contract with the Montreal Canadiens ends in 2026. He will be a restricted free agent after the 2025-26 season.

NHL analyst Jimmy Murphy spoke about the situation on The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro in August.

"I don't know when they do it, but I think it's in their back pocket, and Hudson knows that the team knows it's just understood," Murphy said.

Murphy also said that another strong season could increase Hutson’s price. If Hutson produces again, the Canadiens will need to pay more. NHL.com analyst Dan Rosen shared a similar view on Aug. 1.

"If he builds on his Calder Trophy-winning season, it’ll be a mega deal, likely exceeding Dobson’s $9.5 million AAV,” Rosen wrote.

Lane Hutson is a part of a young Canadiens defense with Kaiden Guhle and David Reinbacher. His development will make him a key player for Montreal’s future.

