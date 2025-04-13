Canadiens' Marty St. Louis looks on the bright side after OT shutout loss to Maple Leafs

The Montreal Canadiens lost 1-0 in overtime to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night. Head coach Martin St. Louis was disappointed with the result but happy with the effort. He said the team played with heart and earned an important point.

Ad

"I'm really proud of the way the guys played. It's a big point for our group, and not just the way we got the point," St. Louis said via TSN.

The Canadiens played back-to-back games after losing 5-2 to Ottawa on Friday. They had a chance to clinch a playoff spot with a win. Instead, they will now wait for Sunday’s game between Columbus and Washington. A Blue Jackets loss in any form would send Montreal to the playoffs.

Ad

Trending

Montreal has 88 points and sits five ahead of Columbus. The Canadiens have two games left. Columbus has three. Montreal’s next game is Monday at home against the Chicago Blackhawks.

St. Louis said he was proud of his players. He praised their compete level and the way they battled.

“We got to fight a little bit,” he said. “Played with a lot of heart.”

Captain Nick Suzuki said the team believed they could reach this point.

Ad

“Most people didn’t see that,” he added. “It’s nice to still be in the hunt.”

The Maple Leafs outshot Montreal 35-15, but the Canadiens pushed hard. They directed 57 pucks toward Toronto goalie Anthony Stolarz. Mitch Marner scored the only goal in overtime.

Kaiden Guhle also fought Max Domi after landing hits on two Toronto players. Domi received an extra penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Ad

The Leafs dressed only 17 skaters due to injuries and salary cap limits. Jake McCabe, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, and David Kampf were unavailable.

Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube discussed his plans after win over Canadiens

Toronto Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said the team planned to play tight defense. Speaking to the media after the game, he said that they followed the plan well.

Ad

"We talked about just playing real good defense, tight and I thought our team did that," Berube said, via NHL.com. "Helped our defense out. We didn’t spend much time in our defensive zone, nothing off the rush and the forwards did real good job of getting above people tonight and our defense were really good I thought."

Berube also talked about playing with only five defensemen. He said they had discussed this earlier in the day, and the team avoided long shifts in their zone. Berube's approach helped in keeping the defense fresh. Now they are leading the season series against the Canadiens 3-1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilasha Aditi Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.



Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.



Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.



Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.



Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama