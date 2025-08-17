Patrik Laine is heading into the new season with a fresh mindset, finally able to prepare without the burden of injuries. The Montreal Canadiens forward has spent the summer in the city, focusing on training and staying healthy.For the first time in years, he says he’s been able to put in consistent work without nagging setbacks. Laine has been skating at the Canadiens’ facilities since early July alongside teammates, something he hasn’t been able to do in past offseasons.&quot;I've been able to train well and, above all, be healthy for the first time in a long time. It's been a big thing now that I haven't had to struggle with minor injuries or other challenges.&quot; Laine said. (per Helsingin Sanomat)He admitted that last summer was a completely different story, with shoulder surgery limiting him to just three weeks of preparation before the season.&quot;Now I've been able to train fully since May. It's a slightly different starting point for the season, as you don't have to start while recovering.&quot;A preseason knee injury delayed Laine’s 2024–25 campaign, and in 52 games, he managed 20 goals and 33 points. He acknowledged the struggles but noted that things could have gone worse given his limited preparation. The lack of proper training, he said, left him running out of energy and impact in games.&quot;Last season there were a few difficulties at times… The shots just weren't enough, as I hadn't trained properly for a couple of years. The shots ran out,&quot; Patrik Laine said on his last season.Now Laine feels fully prepared, confident in both his fitness and sharpness. He is also aiming to boost last season’s underwhelming three-goal total at five-on-five.Patrik Laine on trade rumorsPatrik Laine was once again the subject of trade rumors this offseason as he enters the final year of his four-year, $34.8 million contract. He’ll become an unrestricted free agent next summer.Asked about the speculation, Laine brushed it off with a grin, saying,&quot;It seems to me that it doesn't matter whether I have six years left on my contract or a UFA season, there are still transfer rumors. I've noticed that,&quot;As he enters his 10th NHL season, Patrik Laine emphasized that his priority is to work hard, enjoy the game, and contribute to the team’s success.He also pointed out that in the past, he had simply gone where his rights were held, but next summer he’ll get to decide for himself, a situation he called both exciting and special.