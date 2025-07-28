  • home icon
Canadiens prospect LJ Mooney makes his thoughts known about drawing inspiration from Lane Hutson

By Ankit Kumar
Published Jul 28, 2025 18:13 GMT
Montr&eacute;al Canadiens v Vancouver Canucks - Source: Getty
Montreal Canadiens prospect LJ Mooney talked about Lane Hutson (Source: Getty)

LJ Mooney is a new prospect for the Montreal Canadiens after being drafted 113th in the fourth round of the 2025 NHL draft. In a video shared on X on Sunday, he spoke about how Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson inspires him.

"Yeah, I mean, obviously he's unbelievable," Mooney said, according to FloHockey.

Hutson, who won the Calder Trophy in June after his standout 66-point performance, is a smaller player who was doubted because of his size. Mooney has watched Hutson’s career grow from junior leagues to the NHL.

"I watched him play at NTDP a little bit, just seeing the moves he would pull off there, and then he didn't change at all throughout the years at college," Mooney said. "He lit it up here, and then still unreal in the NHL.
Trending
"So getting to watch him throughout the years has been pretty unbelievable and then being drafted by the same team. And I think he was doubted, so having people doubt me also, think it's pretty cool to have that guy."
Mooney is also not very tall, standing 5 feet 8 inches. Scouts believe he is very talented but were concerned about his size. He hears about his height all the time, but stays confident. Mooney said he wants to prove people wrong with his skill and hard work.

“My whole thing is, I just want to continue to prove people wrong," Mooney said in June, according to The Athletic. "That’s what I want to keep doing. I don’t think it matters how tall I am. I know I have skill. And I know I’m going to bring physicality, too.”
Mooney grew up near Pittsburgh and has strong hockey roots. His cousin, Logan Cooley, is also playing in the NHL for the Utah Mammoth.

Lane Hutson's situation was similar to LJ Mooney's

In October 2024, Lane Hutson said he no longer thinks much about his size. He said he feels respected by the Montreal Canadiens. Hutson is two inches taller than LJ Mooney and is someone Mooney looks up to.

“I don’t worry about my size, I never have, but it’s nice to not have to explain it to people or have to do all that anymore," Hutson said, according to The Athletic. "The team I got to, the team I’m with now, couldn’t have been a better spot."

Hutson won the Calder Trophy after his first full NHL season. He also made the NHL’s top three players under age 23, below Connor Bedard and Macklin Celebrini.

Edited by Ribin Peter
