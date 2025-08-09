  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Montreal Canadiens
  • Canadiens' veteran D-man David Savard shares raw emotions after retiring from the NHL - "I’ll miss it next season"

Canadiens' veteran D-man David Savard shares raw emotions after retiring from the NHL - "I’ll miss it next season"

By Ankit Kumar
Published Aug 09, 2025 19:00 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Washington Capitals at Montreal Canadiens - Source: Imagn
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Washington Capitals at Montreal Canadiens - Source: Imagn

Former Montreal Canadiens defenseman David Savard retired from the NHL in early May after 14 seasons. Apart from the Habs, he has also played for the Columbus Blue Jackets and Tampa Bay Lightning. He won the Stanley Cup with Tampa Bay in 2021.

Ad

Now, after such a long NHL career, this is his first offseason, when he is not preparing to start a new season in October. Discussing this feeling at a Club de Golf Sainte-Marie interview posted on X on Saturday, he said he already misses the game.

“I miss it already. I know I’ll miss it next season," Savard said. "…I’ll miss going to the arena & practicing with the guys everyday but you have to realize when your time is up.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Savard's last NHL game was against the Washington Capitals on April 30 in the playoffs. After the game, his teammates hugged him. Savard was emotional and wiped away tears as seen in the video clip.

Capitals coach Spencer Carbery called him a warrior and praised his career.

"That guy has been a warrior in this league for a long, long time and it's an impressive career," Carbery said, via NHL.com. "That guy lays it on the line. Starting his career, I remember in Columbus, (and) wins Stanley Cup in Tampa Bay. So, it was an honor to compete against David Savard."
Ad

Savard retired after playing 870 NHL games. In his career, he scored 54 goals and had 188 assists. Moreover, he has played 62 playoff games, registering 17 points.

Over his career, he was a steady defenseman and a team leader. In the 2024-25 season, he played 75 games for Montreal, scoring a goal and 14 assists.

David Savard's reason behind his retirement from the NHL

Before the playoffs in April, David Savard had talked about his intentions behind retirement. He felt his body was slowing down by Christmas.

Ad
"Around Christmas time I kind of knew what my body felt like," Savard said, via NHL.com. "My body's just kind of failing a little bit. By that time, just thinking about going through another summer, another season, you just don't see yourself doing it."

He told his teammates and management months before, but went public in April.

Ad
"I just knew my body wasn't able to do what I used to do," Savard said

Savard helped young defensemen like Lane Hutson and Kaiden Guhle. He feels proud to leave the Canadiens in a better place and looks forward to watching the team’s future as a fan.

About the author
Ankit Kumar

Ankit Kumar

Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.

An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.

Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.

When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Alvin Amansec
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications