Vancouver Canucks free-agent-to-be Brock Boeser did not rule out the possibility of returning to the club next season. Boeser is apparently amenable to signing a contract extension following recent comments suggesting his time was done in Vancouver.

Canucks beat reporter Noah Strang quoted Brock Boeser, stating:

“You never know what can happen. We’ll see what happens. Like I said, I’m sure I’ll talk with my agent after the season and see if anything can come to an agreement or not."

The comments point toward a potential reconciliation between Boeser and the Canucks as the club heads into its final game of the season against the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night.

Boeser added:

“I'll just try to take [tonight] in with my teammates and I mean, you really never know at the end of the day so I don't really want to fully think that it could be my last game.”

Brock Boeser is looking to finish the season strong after falling short of individual and collective expectations. The 28-year-old winger has 25 goals on the season, down from last year’s career-high 40 tallies.

Nevertheless, he’ll be looking to end the season with a bang. Boeser concluded his thoughts by stating:

"I'm just going to take it as another game and finish the year."

Given Brock Boeser’s down year, it might be challenging for both sides to agree on a new contract, both in terms of length and value. It remains to be seen if both sides can hammer out an extension ahead of the July 1st free-agency period.

Projecting Brock Boeser’s next contract with Vancouver Canucks

Boeser is coming off a down year but will be looking for a max-term deal this offseason - Source: Imagn

Assuming Brock Boeser re-signs with the Vancouver Canucks, it will be for more than the reported five-year, $40 million Boeser turned down earlier this season.

According to a piece by Sports Illustrated from March 2, insider Frank Seravalli reported that the Canucks had put a deal with an $8 million AAV on the table this season. However, the sticking point seems to be that Boeser is looking for a max-term deal, that is, an eight-year contract.

If the dollar value is not an issue, then, as Seravalli pointed out, the issue will be finding a happy medium between five and eight years. Perhaps something in the neighborhood of a six or seven-year deal could be more palatable to both sides.

Boeser signed two, three-year deals with the Canucks, keeping him in Vancouver throughout his entire career. However, Boeser seems pressed to sign a long-term deal as he is running out of time to land a major contract.

Ultimately, Boeser may be inclined to test the free agent market to see if there are any teams interested in meeting his contract demands.

