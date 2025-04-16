NHL analyst Bob McKenzie shared a hot take on the decision not to issue supplemental discipline to Minnesota Wild forward Yakov Trenin for injuring Vancouver Canucks defenseman Derek Forbort.

Ad

During the third period of Saturday's game, Trenin and Forbot engaged in a fight shortly after Trenin delivered a late hit on Canucks captain Quinn Hughes. The two exchanged punches until both fell to the ice, where the Wild forward stood up and landed an additional punch on Forbort.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Canucks defenseman suffered an orbital bone as a result. Despite this, Yakov Trenin faced no further punishment from the NHL. While TSN analyst Jeff O'Neill called the lack of discipline a bad decision, McKenzie supported the call.

He argued that although the action was unsportsmanlike, imposing supplemental discipline in such cases risks creating inconsistent standards.

"I say it’s a good call—not because I like it. It’s a dishonorable thing, it sucks. But having said that, this is just like video review for offsides. You decide you’re going to have video, like supplemental discipline, and try to cherry-pick fights," McKenzie said on TSN The Quiz.

Ad

He added:

"Well, then it happens in the future—are we going to start looking over and over again at somebody? “Oh, was he down on the ice? Was he halfway down? Was he really defenseless?” It just opens up a can of worms. And if you don’t like that, go look at Wendel Clark, Bob Brookbank, and tell me if there was any honor in the past."

Ad

Ad

Vancouver Canucks coach said after the game that Derek Forbort is done for the year after suffering a broken orbital bone as a result of his fight with Yakov Trenin.

Canucks' Marcus Pettersson calls out Yakov Trenin

Vancouver Canucks defenseman Marcus Pettersson strongly condemned Yakov Trenin's actions, describing the punch as one of the "dirtiest" he has ever witnessed.

"Yeah I didn't like it at all. I think it was one of the dirtiest things I've seen, so I will see what the league does. So I hope Fory is okay. I haven't seen after. Because that was a scary scary punch, and I didn't like it at all."

Ad

The Canucks will enter the ice for the final time this season against the Vegas Golden Knights at Rogers Arena on Wednesday.

Also Read: Rick Tocchet make feelings known about Yakov Trenin's late punch on Derek Forbort

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Dilta Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.



A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.



Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.



Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama