NHL analyst Bob McKenzie shared a hot take on the decision not to issue supplemental discipline to Minnesota Wild forward Yakov Trenin for injuring Vancouver Canucks defenseman Derek Forbort.
During the third period of Saturday's game, Trenin and Forbot engaged in a fight shortly after Trenin delivered a late hit on Canucks captain Quinn Hughes. The two exchanged punches until both fell to the ice, where the Wild forward stood up and landed an additional punch on Forbort.
The Canucks defenseman suffered an orbital bone as a result. Despite this, Yakov Trenin faced no further punishment from the NHL. While TSN analyst Jeff O'Neill called the lack of discipline a bad decision, McKenzie supported the call.
He argued that although the action was unsportsmanlike, imposing supplemental discipline in such cases risks creating inconsistent standards.
"I say it’s a good call—not because I like it. It’s a dishonorable thing, it sucks. But having said that, this is just like video review for offsides. You decide you’re going to have video, like supplemental discipline, and try to cherry-pick fights," McKenzie said on TSN The Quiz.
He added:
"Well, then it happens in the future—are we going to start looking over and over again at somebody? “Oh, was he down on the ice? Was he halfway down? Was he really defenseless?” It just opens up a can of worms. And if you don’t like that, go look at Wendel Clark, Bob Brookbank, and tell me if there was any honor in the past."
Vancouver Canucks coach said after the game that Derek Forbort is done for the year after suffering a broken orbital bone as a result of his fight with Yakov Trenin.
Canucks' Marcus Pettersson calls out Yakov Trenin
Vancouver Canucks defenseman Marcus Pettersson strongly condemned Yakov Trenin's actions, describing the punch as one of the "dirtiest" he has ever witnessed.
"Yeah I didn't like it at all. I think it was one of the dirtiest things I've seen, so I will see what the league does. So I hope Fory is okay. I haven't seen after. Because that was a scary scary punch, and I didn't like it at all."
The Canucks will enter the ice for the final time this season against the Vegas Golden Knights at Rogers Arena on Wednesday.
