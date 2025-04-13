In Saturday's game between the Minnesota Wild and Vancouver Canucks, a scuffle broke out early in the third period between Minnesota's Brock Faber and Vancouver's Linus Karlsson. While teammates also got involved, officials quickly intervened.

The scuffle led to another fight, this time between Wild center Yakov Trenin and Canucks defenseman Derek Forbort. They dropped gloves and traded punches before falling to the ice. While they were down, Trenin threw one last punch to Forbort’s head as it was pinned against the ice.

Forbort apperared to be in pain down the ice and shortly left the game, heading straight to the Canucks’ locker room. Following a review of the punch, Trenin was quickly ejected. He wasn’t happy about the call, shouting in protest and even trying to confront some Vancouver players as he left the ice.

Canucks defenseman Marcus Pettersson didn’t hold back, criticizing Trenin’s actions:

"Yeah I didn't like it at all. I think it was one of the dirtiest things I've seen, so I will see what the league does. So I hope Fory is okay. I haven't seen after. Because that was a scary scary punch, and I didn't like it at all."

Canucks coach Rick Tocchet agreed with Pettersson's assessment, simply saying:

"I agree with him."

The Canucks went on to lose 3-2 to the Wild in overtime. Marcus Pettersson and Jake DeBrusk scored for the Canucks, while Brock Faber, Marcus Foligno and Mats Zuccarello neeted for the Wild

Filip Gustavsson stopped 12 shots for the Wild, while Kevin Lankinen had 30 saves in the loss.

Marcus Pettersson on Canucks' 3-2 overtime loss to the Wild

Despite scoring his first goal in 29 games, Marcus Pettersson was focused on the Canucks' third-period collapse in their 3-2 overtime loss to the Wild.

"We were defending a lot in that game," said Pettersson. "There were some more plays to be made and we kind of gave it away to them too much,and let them come out of this."

The Canucks were outshot 13-4 in the final frame as the Wild clawed back to force overtime.

"They're a desperate team. They need this point, so I think we kind of handed it to them by giving them the puck too much," Pettersson added.

With Vancouver eliminated from playoff contention, they have two games left - against San Jose on Monday and Vegas on Wednesday - to end the regular season.

