Full Marcus Pettersson Contract Details: All we know about AAV, no-trade, no-move clauses of his $33,000,000 Canucks contract extension 

By ARJUN B
Modified Feb 06, 2025 02:49 GMT
NHL: Detroit Red Wings at Vancouver Canucks - Source: Imagn
Full Marcus Pettersson Contract Details - Source: Imagn

The Vancouver Canucks locked up defenceman Marcus Pettersson to a six-year, $33,000,000 contract extension on Wednesday. The deal carries an average annual value of $5.5 million.

Pettersson was acquired by the Canucks last week in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

As per NHL insider Frank Seravalli, the contract extension provides the Swede with a full no-move/no-trade clause for the first three years of the deal. In the final three years of the contract, he has a modified no-trade clause that allows him to submit a 15-team no-trade list.

"In just a couple of games, Marcus has already shown us the type of leadership, poise and character that we want in a top four defenceman," Canucks GM Patrik Allvin said via NHL.com.
"He has a calming influence on the ice, uses his long reach and hockey smarts to break up plays and has a good first pass to help us create more offensively. We are extremely happy to get this deal done and look forward to working with him in both the short term and long term," he added.

Marcus Pettersson was originally drafted by the Anaheim Ducks in the second round of the 2014 NHL draft. He was traded to Pittsburgh in December 2018 in exchange for Daniel Sprong. In 493 career NHL games, Pettersson has tallied 17 goals and 151 points.

Edited by Veer Badani
