Canucks' Elias Pettersson confirms getting married to long-time girlfriend and model Katelyn in intimate ceremony

By Ankit Kumar
Published Sep 08, 2025 19:35 GMT
Elias Pettersson has confirmed his marriage to Katelyn Byrd (Credits: IG @katelynbyrd, @_eliaspettersson)

Elias Pettersson has confirmed that he is married to his long-time girlfriend, model Katelyn Byrd. Pettersson, who is 26, spoke to reporters during the Jake Milford charity golf tournament on Sep. 8, and there he was asked about his marriage rumors.

Responding to whether it was true, Pettersson said:

“I did get married, yeah." (1:18)

It is his first public comment about the marriage. Then, when asked if it was the highlight of his summer, he described the marriage as the best day of his life.

"Yeah, of course, it was a highlight, best day of my life. So it’s good.” Pettersson said, at Northview Golf & Country Club.
Reports from "Expressen" in early August said the wedding had already taken place. Byrd was seen wearing a ring during a vacation in Sweden, while Pettersson also wore a ring at an Olympic press event. The Swedish Tax Agency registered the marriage in July.

"In July, the Swedish Tax Agency registered the marriage," Storlinge wrote in his column. (translated by Google from Swedish) "According to Expressen's information, the wedding took place on Swedish soil during the Midsummer weekend."
The couple had kept the news private until Pettersson confirmed it himself. Byrd has been seen often with his family at events. She was spotted sitting beside his mother at the Four Nations tournament this summer. Canada won the event against the USA in the final.

Elias Pettersson also talked about his preparations for new season

This year, Elias Pettersson is preparing for another season with the Vancouver Canucks. Last season, he struggled, scoring just 45 points despite his massive $11.6 million AAV. Now, he is focused on his responsibility to be the team’s most important player.

In the same interview during the charity game, Elias Pettersson spoke about his preparation for the new season. Pettersson said he added six kilos of muscle over the summer and feels confident about his game.

"Yeah, I feel great, I had a good summer, and I’m excited to be back,” Pettersson said." "I added six kilos, so you can add that to your headline, (but) Jokes aside, I feel good. It’s been a long, long summer, so I tried to add some muscle and am ready to be myself again out there. I feel confident.”

This year, Elias Pettersson will be playing under a new head coach, Adam Foote. He hopes to return to top form in 2025-26.

