Elias Pettersson's girlfriend and model Katelyn turns head in bold outfit as she enjoys summer [In Pictures]

Elias Pettersson’s girlfriend, American model Katelyn Byrd, shared a new post on Instagram on Sunday. The post included both photos and videos, focused on her coordinated outfits.“A very @burberry summer 🐝, &quot;Byrd captioned the post.Pettersson's girlfriend Byrd, shared on InstagramIn one photo, Byrd stood by a wooden fence with trees around her. She wore a Burberry bikini bottom with a white long-sleeve top, accessorizing with a matching bucket hat and patterned boots. A printed umbrella rested nearby on the ground. The outfit created a coordinated outdoor style.In a video, the camera focused on her back and waist. Another photo showed her inside a car with her dog resting its head beside her as she wore a lace outfit.Byrd also posted a video walking on a shaded path. Another photo showed her again near the fence and umbrella in front of a barn with clear sky in the background. In the last video, she knocked on a bright blue door before going inside.While Byrd shared her summer style, Pettersson is focused on training. The Vancouver Canucks forward is preparing for the 2025-26 season. During the 2024 season, he scored 45 points in 64 games, a slump in his performance compared to the 2022-23 season, in which he scored 102 points.Earlier this month, during Sweden's orientation camp, Elias Pettersson said that he has worked on building muscle and improving speed this offseason. Pettersson wants to return to his best form.&quot;I've put on some [muscle],&quot; Pettersson said, via NHL.com. &quot;It's always about building your base strength, to get quicker on the ice. ...for me it's a bonus to gain a few pounds.&quot;The Canucks missed the playoffs last season. Pettersson believes he can help the team perform better this year.Reports of Elias Pettersson marrying Katelyn ByrdEarlier this month, Svante Storlinge of expressen.se reported that Elias Pettersson has married Katelyn Byrd. However, the couple has not made it public by themselves.In his report, Storlinge mentioned that Byrd was seen wearing a ring during their vacation in Sweden this summer. Pettersson also wore a ring at an Olympic press event.&quot;In July, the Swedish Tax Agency registered the marriage,&quot; Storlinge wrote. (translated from Swedish via Google.) &quot;According to Expressen's information, the wedding took place on Swedish soil during the Midsummer weekend.&quot;Byrd was earlier seen beside Elias Pettersson’s mother during the Four Nations tournament, in which Canada won in the finals against the USA.