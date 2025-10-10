  • home icon
  • Canucks' Elias Pettersson gives his honest opinion on MacKenzie Weegar's hit that slammed him into the boards

Canucks' Elias Pettersson gives his honest opinion on MacKenzie Weegar's hit that slammed him into the boards

By Srihari Anand
Modified Oct 10, 2025 13:40 GMT
Winnipeg Jets v Vancouver Canucks - Source: Getty
"don't think it's bad hit at all": Elias Pettersson on MacKenzie Weegar's hit (Source: Getty)

Elias Pettersson fell victim to a heavy hit by Flames' MacKenzie Weegar in the opening minutes of the second period of Canucks vs. Flames, which ended in a commanding 5-1 win for Vancouver. Both teams tussled hard at the start of the second period, with a couple physical and chippy hits and shoves.

Pettersson crashed into the boards from Weegar's hit, which was initially called as a major penalty, before it was changed to a two-minute minor for boarding. Pettersson was slow to get up, and immendiately headed for the Canucks locker room, but returned to the bench soon after.

During the Canucks' post game media scrum, Elias Pettersson gave his honest opinion on MacKenzie Weegar's potentially dangerous hit.

"I think it's just bad timing. Those hits happen all the time. I dropped it at best. It was a bad drop. I think I reached for it, and then Mackenzie Weegar hit me. I don't think it's a bad hit at all. It's just bad timing. Usually I'm aware to get hit, but it was just bad timing," said Pettersson.
Minutes later in the same period, Canucks defenceman Elias Pettersson was also handeda two-minute minor penalty for boarding Flames forward Connor Zary. Pettersson seems to have gotten away with a lenient punishment, given his hit slammed Zary's family jewels directly against the boards.

Elias Pettersson commends Canucks' depth scoring after win over Flames in season opener

The Vancouver Canucks embodied the perfect definition of depth scoring in their win over the Calgary Flames last night, when fourth line cente Kiefer Sherwood netted the first goal. Canucks' second line center Filip Chytil socred the next two goals in the third period. Jonathan Lekkerimaki, playing on the third line, and Brock Boeser, playing on the top line, also scored a goal each, to make it 5-1 in favor of the Canucks.

Elias Pettersson lauded his teammates, for finding the net in the first game of the season.

"I don't think we're a one line mentality. I think all four lines can score goals, and I think we showed it today," said Pettersson.

Elias Pettersson and the Vancouer Canucks will be taking on the Edmonton Oilers on Oct. 10, in their first back-to-back game of the sesaon. In their last meeting during the preseason on Oct. 4, the Canucks edged out the Oilers in OT, with a 3-2 win thanks to Conor Garland's winner.

Srihari Anand

Srihari Anand

Srihari is an NHL Assistant Content Manager and writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. An engineering graduate in electrical and electronics, he spent one year as a Programmer Analyst at Cognizant.

Srihari understands news reports are time-sensitive and to ensure no compromise on quality, he engages in running thorough and extensive research. He includes unique and first-to-market stats after vetting them through sources that are trusted league-wide to give the readers most accurate information. He also boasts of a strong network of NHL reporters and enthusiasts for acquiring valuable information.

The Edmonton Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs are Srihari’s favorite teams in the NHL. He likes players who are eye-catching with their skills and speed, and believes Oilers star duo Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl and Leafs' Auston Matthews are three of the best players in today's game.

When he’s not writing or watching the NHL, he binges on highlights of NBA games. He also loves to play outdoor sports like cricket, basketball and occasionally soccer. Srihari also plays Valorant, FIFA, Call of Duty and other games in his free time. He hopes to add playing the piano to this list soon.

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

