Elias Pettersson fell victim to a heavy hit by Flames' MacKenzie Weegar in the opening minutes of the second period of Canucks vs. Flames, which ended in a commanding 5-1 win for Vancouver. Both teams tussled hard at the start of the second period, with a couple physical and chippy hits and shoves.Pettersson crashed into the boards from Weegar's hit, which was initially called as a major penalty, before it was changed to a two-minute minor for boarding. Pettersson was slow to get up, and immendiately headed for the Canucks locker room, but returned to the bench soon after.During the Canucks' post game media scrum, Elias Pettersson gave his honest opinion on MacKenzie Weegar's potentially dangerous hit.&quot;I think it's just bad timing. Those hits happen all the time. I dropped it at best. It was a bad drop. I think I reached for it, and then Mackenzie Weegar hit me. I don't think it's a bad hit at all. It's just bad timing. Usually I'm aware to get hit, but it was just bad timing,&quot; said Pettersson.Minutes later in the same period, Canucks defenceman Elias Pettersson was also handeda two-minute minor penalty for boarding Flames forward Connor Zary. Pettersson seems to have gotten away with a lenient punishment, given his hit slammed Zary's family jewels directly against the boards.Also read: &quot;Clean hit, Pete needs to eat&quot;: NHL fans react as Canucks' Elias Pettersson gets slammed into boards by Mackenzie WeegarElias Pettersson commends Canucks' depth scoring after win over Flames in season openerThe Vancouver Canucks embodied the perfect definition of depth scoring in their win over the Calgary Flames last night, when fourth line cente Kiefer Sherwood netted the first goal. Canucks' second line center Filip Chytil socred the next two goals in the third period. Jonathan Lekkerimaki, playing on the third line, and Brock Boeser, playing on the top line, also scored a goal each, to make it 5-1 in favor of the Canucks.Elias Pettersson lauded his teammates, for finding the net in the first game of the season.&quot;I don't think we're a one line mentality. I think all four lines can score goals, and I think we showed it today,&quot; said Pettersson.Elias Pettersson and the Vancouer Canucks will be taking on the Edmonton Oilers on Oct. 10, in their first back-to-back game of the sesaon. In their last meeting during the preseason on Oct. 4, the Canucks edged out the Oilers in OT, with a 3-2 win thanks to Conor Garland's winner.