Canucks fans speculate Quinn Hughes is giving management "silent treatment" and "planning his exit" after Rick Tocchet's departure

Vancouver Canucks fans on social media speculated that captain Quinn Hughes may be distancing himself from management and contemplating leaving the team following head coach Rick Tocchet's departure.
After much anticipation, it was confirmed that Tocchet will not return as head coach of the Canucks next season. He spent two and a half seasons with the club, posting a record of 108-65-27.
Speculation about Quinn Hughes' future intensified after general manager Jim Rutherford disclosed that Hughes did not respond to his attempts to reach out after Tocchet's exit.
Here's how Canucks fans on X (Twitter) reacted to the situatuon. One speculated:
"LMAO. Quinn is planning his exit bud."
Another chimed in:
"Silent treatment."
Here are some of the other top reactions on X:
"Actually insane how this franchise is falling apart right now. Hard to support a team whose management is this bad," a third fan wrote.
"At this point I think this management and ownership just hates their players cause why TF would you do this?" one X user opined.
"People might want to blame Rutherford for a lot but I always appreciate his candor. The Canucks are traditionally a black box who hide the truth, it’s refreshing to have him tell it like it is. Remember he’s always fighting with two hands tide behind his back with FA as his boss," said another.
"This Ruthergoof seems like he's completely clueless as to what a shipwreck he's leading. What kind of hoser would trade away Kuzmenko when everything is going perfect? Everyone on the team and the fans all loved him," another chimed in.
Quinn Hughes named Norris Trophy finalist
The announcement of Tocchet's departure follows a difficult season for the Canucks, characterized by internal conflicts and inconsistent play, ultimately missing the playoffs.
Despite the Canucks' step back, Hughes had an outstanding season, amassing 76 points through 16 goals and 60 assists in 60 games.
He was recently named as one of the finalists for the Norris Trophy, given to the best defenseman in the league. Quinn Hughes is currently signed to a six-year, $47.1 million contract that runs through the 2026-27 season.
