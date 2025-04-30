Rick Tocchet landing spots: Top 4 destinations for ex-Canucks head coach other than Flyers feat. Pittsburgh Penguins

NHL coach Rick Tocchet continues to be the subject of rumors and speculation as he is yet to be confirmed as coach of the Vancouver Canucks for next season.

The club holds an option for next season, but would instead rather sign Tocchet to a long-term extension, keeping him with the club for the foreseeable future, The Province reported.

But with as many as seven clubs looking for a new head coach next season, Rick Tocchet’s name is getting thrown around quite a bit as the rumor mill grinds through each coaching vacancy. So, let’s look at four landing spots for Rick Tocchet that aren’t the often-mentioned Philadelphia Flyers.

4 top destinations for former Vancouver Canucks' coach Rick Tocchet

#4 New York Islanders

The New York Islanders could be looking for a new coach if Patrick Roy doesn’t return behind the bench next season. Lou Lamoriello’s departure as GM and President in Long Island has opened the door for the Islanders to push the reset button at the helm.

That situation could mean the Isles taking a shot at landing the former Jack Adams Award winner. While the Islanders could be somewhat of a long shot, there’s no reason why Rick Tocchet wouldn’t at least contemplate taking over a talented New York Islanders team.

#3 New York Rangers

Peter Laviolette's departure from the New York Rangers could open the door for Tocchet - Source: Imagn

Peter Laviolette’s departure days after the end of the regular season has sparked a number of rumors regarding who could replace him. Tocchet could be a good fit on Broadway as the Rangers are a talented group that’s one year removed from winning the Presidents’ Trophy.

Unlike the Islanders, the Rangers don’t appear to be on the verge of a rebuild. So, Tocchet could very well slide in and make an immediate impact on a team looking for a new voice to guide them.

#2 Chicago Blackhawks

One interesting team that’s popped up in the rumor mill is Chicago. While there isn’t any direct information linking Rick Tocchet to the Chicago Blackhawks, the online chatter seems to indicate that Tocchet's landing in the Windy City is at least something worth considering.

The downside to the Blackhawks is they are a rebuilding team. The club is loaded with young talent, and Tocchet could be the voice that leads them back to the playoffs. But that is something easier said than done.

It’s unlikely that Tocchet chooses to take over a rebuilding team, though he may be enticed to do so if given enough decision-making power.

#1 Pittsburgh Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins decision to part ways with Mike Sullivan could pave the way for Tocchet to join the club - Source: Imagn

Mike Sullivan’s departure has opened the door for one of the most coveted head coaching gigs in the league. Tocchet’s familiarity with Pittsburgh is undeniable. He was on the roster for the Penguins’ Stanley Cup championships in the early 90s.

Moreover, Rick Tocchet would have a chance to lead a star-studded team led by Sidney Crosby. Perhaps a coach like Tocchet could be enough to persuade Crosby not to demand a trade out of Steel City.

The risk, nevertheless, is that the Penguins flounder next season and are forced to enter a rebuild. If that’s the case, questions may emerge about Tocchet wanting to remain at the helm of what could be a lengthy and painful rebuild.

