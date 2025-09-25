Vancouver Canucks head coach Adam Foote delivered an interesting take on captain Quinn Hughes’ future with the club.

Ad

Foote spoke with TSN analysts Ray Ferraro and Darren Dreger during an appearance on the Ray and Dregs Hockey Podcast on September 24. They touched upon Quinn Hughes’ future in Vancouver, with the Canucks' coach stating:

“I honestly think he’s going to be a Canuck…I see him here for these two years. I see him here in the future.”

The optimistic comments point toward Foote believing that Hughes also wants to be part of the Canucks organization. That situation prompted Foote to add:

Ad

Trending

“And honest, if we do what we can do and he buys into the process and he's having fun, you know, we're winning some hockey games, we'll let everything just take care of itself.”

Grady Sas @GradySas Canucks HC Adam Foote breaks silence on Quinn Hughes’ future in Vancouver amid wild trade rumors

Ad

Quinn Hughes has two years remaining on his current six-year contract. He's currently eligible to sign an extension on July 1, 2026.

But that situation hasn’t stopped speculation about his future in Vancouver. The discussion throughout the summer surrounding Quinn Hughes’ reported interest in playing with his brothers Luke and Jack has prompted rumors positing the older Hughes’ departure to New Jersey.

That talk is all hearsay at this point. The narrative has been the Canucks captain’s commitment to staying put in Vancouver for the foreseeable future.

Ad

Quinn Hughes leading by example at Canucks camp

Quinn Hughes takes it upon himself to set the tone for the team as team captain. That’s precisely the impression Sportsnet’s Iaian MacIntyre conveyed in a September 24 piece published in CityNews Everywhere.

MacIntyre recounted how Hughes has been focused on leading the Canucks this season as training camp wears on. MacIntyre quoted Hughes’ comments regarding his dedication to the team:

Ad

“Yeah, that’s probably my biggest stress, where I put so much pressure on myself — making sure that I do everything that I’m supposed to do for the team. And not having a year where I’m not doing the things that I want to do.”

Hughes had another Norris Trophy season last year, scoring 16 goals and 76 points in 68 games. The performance earned him a Norris Trophy nomination.

Ad

But it’s not the accolades that spur Quinn Hughes to excel. It’s the fear of not living up to his standards that drives him to be the best.

He added:

“That’s like my biggest fear, anyone’s biggest fear. But that’s what always keeps me pushing and keeps me hungry. You know, I never think I’m good enough, so that’s always driving me.”

The 25-year-old blueliner has proven he’s more than “good.” But it’s his drive to excel that’s been on display at this fall’s training camp. Canucks fans hope he has another strong season as the club looks to erase last year’s largely forgettable campaign.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nestor Quixtan Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.



Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.



Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.



When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama