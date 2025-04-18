Canucks HC Rick Tocchet hints at coaching changes after missing playoffs

Rick Tocchet was unable to get the Vancouver Canucks into the playoffs this year. They missed out by six points in the Western Conference. The last few games they played this year were ultimately meaningless. It could result in some changes to the coaching staff.

According to Brendan Batchelor, a hockey reporter, Tocchet is mulling a possible change to his staff. That is, if he returns. He's technically a free agent now, as his contract expired. The Canucks do have an option to keep him for the 2025-26 season.

Batchelor said that Tocchet mentioned specifically a part-time coach not working out, presumably referring to Sergei Gonchar. The Canucks, whether they do or do not keep Tocchet, may have a vastly different staff next year as they attempt to get back to the playoffs.

When the Philadelphia Flyers fired John Tortorella in March, Tocchet was seen as a logical replacement next season. When that happened, the Canucks expressed some annoyance that their coach was being discussed as a potential successor elsewhere.

At the time, the reporting noted that they wanted to keep and possibly even extend Tocchet, though their lack of a postseason berth since then may have changed the team's stance.

Canucks star hopes Rick Tocchet is back for more

Tyler Myers has been with numerous NHL teams, including the Winnipeg Jets and Buffalo Sabres. He got the chance to be under one coach for long periods of time, and it helped him grow.

Rick Tocchet may or may not be back (Imagn)

He wants the same with Rick Tocchet now in Vancouver. He said via The Province:

“My experience with Tocc has been unbelievable. We have a great relationship. He holds guys accountable, including myself, and what I have really respected and grown to learn more — even in my later years — is the feeling of never being satisfied."

Myers said Tocchet's team always strived to get better even if they won or lost the day before:

"I respect that part of the game. It’s consistency, too. You build something as a group and that includes coaches with the players. I know exactly what’s expected of me. That’s a good feeling to have. It takes a lot of guessing out of the game. It’s building and improving and I really like that.”

Tocchet's status for 2025-26 is unclear with the season done, and technically, his contract is complete.

