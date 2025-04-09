Vancouver Canucks coach Rick Tocchet revealed that his son fired some shots at him and the team following their historic comeback win over the Dallas Stars. On Tuesday, the Canucks pulled off an extraordinary feat at American Airlines Center.

Trailing 5-2, they staged a remarkable turnaround, tying the game with just a minute remaining in the third period before securing a 6-5 victory in overtime.

Reflecting on the team's performance, Tocchet commented that it ranks among the most impressive comebacks he's witnessed. He shared that his son texted after the game, highlighting that the team resembled last year's squad in the third period.

"Yeah, I mean, that one, it's gotta be one up there. I mean, I've, I've seen, I've seen it. My son texts me, look, you look like last year's team in the third. So he gave me a little shot my son, but yeah, it was nice to see the fight and the guys come back. Sounded like a compliment," Tocchet said post-game.

With the victory, the Vancouver Canucks became the first team in NHL history to overcome a three-goal deficit in the final minute of regulation time.

The Canucks improved their record to 36-29-13, sitting six points behind the No. 2 Minnesota Wild in the Western Conference Wild Card standings. They'll be up against the Colorado Avalanche next on Thursday.

Vancouver Canucks stunned Dallas Stars with a last-minute comeback

On Tuesday, the Vancouver Canucks edged out the Dallas Stars 6-5 in overtime at the American Airlines Center.

Mikko Rantanen opened the scoring for the Stars and put them ahead 1-0 after scoring on the power play at 13:48 into the first period. Mason Marchment doubled the team's lead, scoring another on the power play at 18:01.

Matt Duchene increased the Stars' lead to 3-0, scoring the third power-play goal of the night. Jake DeBrusk cut the deficit to 3-1 for the Canucks with another power-play goal in the game. Victor Mancini scored another on the power play to cut the Stars' lead to 3-2.

Mavrik Bourque extended the visitors' lead to 4-2 before Mikael Granlund made it 5-2 for the Stars after netting an empty net goal. With one minute to go in the final period, the Canucks mounted a remarkable comeback. Goals from Aatu Raty and Pius Suter (twice) tied it 5-5 for the Canucks, forcing overtime.

Kiefer Sherwood emerged as the difference maker for the Canucks as he netted the game-winning goal 3:44 into overtime.

