"Hurts how meaningless it is": Internet reacts as Vancouver Canucks make NHL history after impressive comeback win over Stars

The Vancouver Canucks made NHL history on Tuesday night with an improbable comeback victory against the Dallas Stars in overtime.

Down 5-2 with less than a minute left in regulation, the Canucks scored three quick goals to tie the game and send it to overtime. Vancouver would go on to win 6-5, completing the last-minute third-period comeback in league history.

While the Canucks' achievement is undoubtedly impressive, one fan's reaction perfectly encapsulates their situation:

"This is cool, but it hurts how meaningless it is. This season is about to give me grey hair" the fan tweeted, referring to their slim playoff chance.

The Canucks' 36-29-13 record leaves them six points shy of the second wild card spot in the Western Conference.

Another fan wrote:

"How often had the game even gone to OT under these conditions?" on X,

Here are some more fan reactions:

"This is so funny because no one cares who won this game. Canucks are out," one wrote.

"Something good in a crappy season," another wrote.

"Wow, what an insane finish by the Canucks! Scoring three goals in the final minute to tie it up is absolutely wild—talk about never giving up! #Canucks #NHL," a user commented.

"Pretty crazy given that two of those face-offs had to be from centre ice. Not sure any team will be able to beat this record," another wrote.

The Canucks made NHL history by becoming the first team to win after coming back from a three-goal deficit in the final minute of regulation. While other teams have pulled off similar comebacks with under four or five minutes left, none have done it this late in a game.

Vancouver Canucks HC Rick Tocchet on comeback win over Stars

Pisu Suter (two goals), Jake DeBrusk, Aatu Raty, Victor Mancini and Kiefer Sherwood scored for the Canucks, while Thatcher Demko stopped 23 shots.

Mikael Granlund, Matt Duchene, Mikko Rantanen, Mason Marchment and Mavrik Bourque scored for Dallas, while Casey DeSmith had 26 saves in the loss.

Vancouver Canucks coach Rick Tocchet praised his team's effort:

"I didn't think we were that bad, I mean, obviously they got the 3 power play goals. Our peak has been unreal all year, so couple of unfortunate situations starting behind, but I love the fight obviously in the third period, to do that, it's a character win for a lot of guys, I mean the team."

Next, the Vancouver Canucks face the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday at Ball Arena.

