Canucks complete historic comeback in final minute against Stars; Suter tops most impressive players ranking

The Vancouver Canucks remain alive in the tightly contested Western Conference postseason race, thanks to their improbable 6-5 comeback victory on Tuesday night over the Dallas Stars.

In a final 60 seconds for the ages, the Canucks rallied from a three-goal deficit to knot the score and won in overtime, securing two valuable points to stay alive for postseason contention.

The Stars took a 3-0 lead by the midway point of the second period, thanks to goals from Mikko Rantanen, Mason Marchment and Matt Duchene.

The Canucks kickstarted their comeback 17 seconds into the third period through Jake DeBrusk, followed by another tally from Victor Mancini. The Stars regained their three-goal lead through Mavrik Bourque and Mikael Granlund strikes.

However, the Canucks demonstrated their flair for the dramatic with a goal from Aatu Raty and two from Pius Suter in the final 60 seconds.

In overtime, Kiefer Sherwood put the dagger into Dallas hearts with the game-winner:

In doing so, the Canucks became the first team in NHL history to win a game after trailing by three goals in the final minute of regulation.

Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko made 23 saves on 27 shots, while ex-Canucks goalie Casey DeSmith made 26 saves on 32 shots.

Canucks complete heroic comeback against Stars in OT, Suter tops most impressive players ranking

#1 Pius Suter

Playing in the final season of his current contract, Suter has made a tremendous case for himself to earn a considerable new deal from the Canucks.

He helped make Vancouver history by scoring twice in the final minute of play to knot the score at 5-5, giving him 24 goals on the season. He also had five shots on goal in 21:31 of ice time.

After he had reached 16 goals scored earlier this season, he established a new career-high.

#2 Kiefer Sherwood

The overtime hero for the Canucks that helped keep their postseason hopes alive, Sherwood not only delivered the game-winning goal but also dished out considerable physical punishment with a team-high five hits.

He played 12:32 of ice time but made the most of it.

#3 Connor Garland

One of the more unsung players for the Canucks this season, Garland came through in a major way for his club in a must-win situation.

He led the team with three points, all of them assists. He also finished with a +2 rating in 21:12 of total ice time while also dishing out a hit.

Garland has proved his worth to the Canucks this season, and Tuesday night was the latest example.

