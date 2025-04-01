In Photos: Kiefer Sherwood's fiancee Ariella shares glimpses of Canucks forward's 30th birthday celebration

Vancouver Canucks forward Kiefer Sherwood celebrated his 30th birthday on March 31.

Ad

His fiancee, Ariella, shared glimpses of the celebration on Instagram, including a beautiful set dinner surrounded by balloons and a heartwarming photo of Sherwood with their dog, Luca at Vancouver Private Dining.

Ariella captioned her story:

"Lots of laughs and lots of love, happy 30th Kief," accompanied by a heart emoji.

(Image Credit: Ariela/Instagram)

Ariela IG story (Image Credit: Ariela/Instagram)

Kiefer Sherwood proposed to his longtime partner, Ariella, during the offseason last year in the Turks and Caicos Islands. The romantic proposal took place on the beach at the luxury resort Amanyara, where the Canucks forward got down on one Knee.

Ad

Trending

Ariella shared snaps of the special moment on Instagram, and Sherwood later posted glimpses of the engagement on his handle.

Kiefer Sherwood and his fiancee Ariella enjoyed vacation in Hawaii

Kiefer Sherwood and his fiancee took a vacation to Hawaii during the 4 Nations Face-Off break in February.

The couple shared glimpses of their picturesque getaway on Instagram, showcasing stunning mountain views and their luxurious stay at Hotel Hanalei Bay.

Ad

Ad

Sherwood leads the NHL with most hits this season

Sherwood broke the record against the New York Rangers on March 22, registering his 384th hit, the most in the league.

The previous record was held by defenseman Jerry Lauzon (383) of the Nashville Predators. The 30-year-old Sherwood (424) leads the NHL with most hits by a player in the league this season.

Interestingly, the second player on the list is New York Rangers winger Will Cuylle, with 278 hits.

Ad

Sherwood's record got the attention of Hockey Hall of Famer Chris Pronger, who shared his reaction to Sherwood's numbers:

"What a pick up Kiefer Sherwood has been for the Canucks this year. Best band for the buck! Intended," Pronger tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sherwood made his way to the NHL as an undrafted player, signing for the Anaheim Ducks in 2018. Following his stint with the Ducks, he joined the Colorado Avalanche for two seasons before moving with the Nashville Predators for another two.

He joined the Vancouver Canucks as a free agent during the last summer. Sherwood has amassed 35 points through 17 goals and 18 assists in 70 games.

Also Read: Sherwood sends intimidating message to Jason Dickinson for his "dirty hit" on Filip Chytil

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama