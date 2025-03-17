Vancouver Canucks winger Kiefer Sherwood has issued a fiery warning to Chicago Blackhawks center Jason Dickinson after his brutal hit on teammate Filip Chytil during Saturday's matchup.

The incident took place late in the third period when Dickinson hit Chytil from behind, knocking him into the boards. No penalty was called on the play, and Chytil left the game early after clocking 12:01 of ice time.

Sherwood expressed his anger on the hit, stating that Dickinson would have to answer for his actions next season since the teams do not have any more scheduled games against each other this season.

"It's back to back games that guys are taking liberties on our guys," Kiefer Sherwood said. "(Dickinson) is going to have to answer the bell next year because I know we don't play them again, but that was a dirty hit."

"Unnecessary. 6-2. And then he doesn't have the...whatever...to step on the ice afterwards. (Forbort) asked him. It is what it is. We'll get him next year."

Filip Chytil, who has a long history of concussions, has entered the NHL concussion protocol. He did not play in the Canucks' 3-1 defeat to the Utah Hockey Club on Sunday.

Chytil joined the Vancouver Canucks in January following J.T. Miller's trade to the New York Rangers. The 25-year-old has accumulated 26 points this season, with four of those points coming in 15 games for the Canucks.

Kiefer Sherwood is hopeful to see Filip Chytil recover quickly

Vancouver Canucks coach Rick Tocchet provided an update on Filip Chytil's status, stating that the forward has entered the concussion protocol.

He also mentioned that Chytil would be monitored for the next 48 hours following Saturday's hit to determine his availability for upcoming games. Meanwhile, Kiefer Sherwood expressed hope for Chytil's quick recovery.

"We need him so hopefully he can recover quickly," Sherwood said.

With Filip Chytil out, the Canucks find themselves battling for a wild card spot in the Western Conference. Following Sunday's loss to the Utah HC, the Canucks are fourth in the Pacific Division with 73 points and currently sit second in the wild card race.

The Canucks will be up against the Winnipeg Jets in their final home game on Tuesday before starting a six-game road trip

