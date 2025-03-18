Canucks insider shares his views on offensive struggles since JT Miller's departure

The Vancouver Canucks have been struggling to score goals consistently since trading away star forward JT Miller to the New York Rangers in January.

Speaking on the Monday episode of the podcast "Donnie and Dhali The Team", Canucks insider Dan Murphy discussed the offensive issues the team has faced.

Murphy noted that in 17 of the last 18 games, the Canucks have scored three goals or fewer. He said this trend has gone on long enough that it can't just be written off as a short slump. The Canucks are getting chances and getting to the front of the net, but still seem unable to finish and get shots past opposing goalies.

According to Murphy,

“Boeser looks a little bit lost without JT. Obviously, the deadline was a tough time for him too, so mentally might be a little bit rattled. And then also, with Miller gone, it makes it tough."

"I mean, Petterson seems to be finding his mojo a little bit, but they just want, they don't have enough finishers, right?” (3:08 onwards)

Murphy pointed out that the Canucks don't have a single forward on pace to hit 60 points this season, which is a far cry from last year's production.

In addition to losing Miller, Murphy said injuries, shooting percentage drops, team drama and other factors have all contributed to the scoring woes. He believes that regardless of how this season finishes, management needs to make adding more high-impact forwards a priority in the offseason.

Newly-acquired Ranger Filip Chytil may be best suited for third line center, so the top-6 still needs help.

Murphy praised Quinn Hughes' playmaking ability, but said the offense leans too heavily on him alone creating chances. He added that more players need to step up and generate scoring without relying solely on Hughes.

Canucks insider Dan Murphy's take on Filip Chytil's injury

Filip Chytil entered concussion protocol after taking a hit from Blackhawks' Jason Dickinson on Saturday in the Canucks' 6-2 win against the Blackhawks. Dickinson hit Chytil from behind, causing his head to collide with the boards. When Chytil tried to get up, he fell back down before slowly making his way to the bench.

Dan Murphy commented on the injury, saying,

"He's had a real history of this type of thing and concussions as we know are a thing. He could be gone for a week, he could be gone for the season, we don't know."

"For a team that's struggling to score and create offense to lose essentially your second line Center at this point is going to be very difficult." He added,

According to Vancouver coach Rick Tocchet, Chytil is feeling okay but remains in the protocol. Vancouver plans to monitor Chytil over the next 48 hours before deciding if he'll join the team on their upcoming six-game road trip.

