Vancouver Canucks president Jim Rutherford shared an update Tuesday on the team’s ongoing contract talks with top prospect Tom Willander.

The 2023 first round pick has yet to sign his entry-level contract, with reports indicating the holdup is related to Schedule A bonuses.

After finishing his second season in the NCAA, Willander was expected to join the Abbotsford Canucks for their Calder Cup playoff push. Instead, he is currently representing Sweden at the 2025 IIHF World Championship.

When asked about the contract situation, Rutherford explained:

"I'm not going to get into too much detail. It's a fool's game to negotiate publicly. In short, we have a structure for our draft picks.”

“And this isn't just about Tom Willander or this contract. It's about what goes forward—who are the guys to be drafted after them, how do they slot in, how do you pay them. You can't be all over the map and be helter-skelter when you're doing these contracts."

Jim Rutherford noted that Tom will eventually have to decide whether to come to camp, turn pro, and start earning a few million dollars while burning a year or two of free agency, or return to college and delay his NHL career by two years.

He added that AGM Émilie Castonguay is still working regularly on the contract, and the team hopes to get it done soon.

Canucks top prospect Tom Willander excited to play IIHF World Championship

The Vancouver Canucks' top prospect, Tom Willander, is excited for the opportunity to play in the IIHF World Championship being held in Stockholm this year. The 19-year-old Swedish center recently left Boston University early to join the Swedish national team in hopes of securing a roster spot.

“Im hoping (to make the final roster). It would be sick. We’re playing in my home town. But for that same reason, there’s going to be a bunch of guys from the NHL who want to play too.” Tom Willander spoke to Cam Robinson of EliteProspects on Saturday.

Willander has been suiting up for Sweden in exhibition games leading up to the tournament. "It's been a good start," he said.

“I don’t think too far ahead when it comes to this stuff because it really doesn’t do me any good. I’m focused on whatever tomorrow brings”

Jim Rutherford also acknowledged that Tom playing at the World Championships would be a great opportunity for him.

