NHL rumors: Insider's sources "very confident" Canucks, Tom Willander will reach an agreement on ELC

The Vancouver Canucks and 2023 first-round selection Tom Willander have agreed on an entry-level contract, insider Frank Seravalli reported.

Ad

Seravalli posted the information on X, stating:

“Hearing #Canucks and 2023 first round pick Tom Willander have an agreement in place on an entry-level deal that begins in the 2025-26 season.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Swedish blue liner drafted 11th overall in 2023, spent this season at Boston University. In 39 games, the 20-year-old defenseman scored two goals and chipped in 22 assists for 24 points. He had a good showing for Team Sweden at the U-20 world championships, notching 11 points in 16 games.

Seravalli amended his comments by underscoring that Willander and the Canucks are "very confident" that get a deal will be done soon, although it remains unclear when the deal could be announced.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Canucks will be looking to retool this upcoming season after missing the 2025 NHL playoffs. The club had a disappointing season, as injuries, especially on the blue line, haunted the team all season long.

Willander, a right-shot defenseman, is a two-way, puck-moving blue liner, according to Elite Prospects. He could complement captain Quinn Hughes as the team could use another smooth-skating defenseman on the second pair.

Willander could choose NCAA over Canucks next season

A piece in The Athletic looked at Tom Willander’s road to the NHL. According to the piece, Willander is expected to turn pro next season. Follow Boston University teammates Cole Hutson (brother of Montreal Canadiens rookie Lane Hutson) and Zeev Buium have already transitioned to the NHL this season.

Ad

However, Willander may choose to return to the NCAA next season for one more year. But as The Athletic noted, Willander has nothing left to prove at the collegiate level. While the decision to remain in the NCAA may be academic, hockeywise, Willander is ready to turn pro.

The likeliest destination for Willander next season would be the AHL. Willander will likely start the season with the Abbotsford Canucks. But it seems the main club’s management believes Willander could impact the main club out of camp next season.

Ad

If that’s the case, it remains to be seen where Vancouver could play Willander. Vancouver currently has Elias Nils Pettersson, Filip Hronek, and Victor Mancini on the right side. So, there does seem to be room for the Swedish blue liner to step in next season.

The move will most likely depend on determining if Willander is ready for the NHL. Vancouver could be willing to give Willander a good look. But there’s no telling how long Willander’s leash might be.

Willander may get a nine-game audition out of camp next fall before the team decides to burn the first year of the entry-level contract. Regardless of what the club ultimately does, Canucks’ fans will have plenty to look forward to from Tom Willander.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nestor Quixtan Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.



Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.



Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.



When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama