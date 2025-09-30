Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes has two years remaining on his six-year, $47.1 million contract. He will be eligible to sign an extension starting July 1, 2026, before becoming an unrestricted free agent after the 2026-27 season.

Ad

According to reports, Hughes’ long-term future with the Canucks remains uncertain, making it a major talking point for the team heading into the 2025-26 season.

Canucks president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford recently explained why he addresses questions about Hughes’ future directly. Speaking on the 100% Hockey With Millard & Shannon podcast, Rutherford said:

"Well, I usually do. It doesn't matter what the situations are. And sometimes they get in trouble for being too honest, but I don't think there's any reason to shy away from it. Everybody's going to talk about it, rightfully so. It's a huge story for the Canucks and for their future."

Ad

Trending

"And I think as much as I can say about it is important. Whether people want to agree with me or not, that's the way things work. But I'm just giving my honest opinion of Quinn Hughes and where he goes forward."

Ad

Rutherford added that he and GM Patrick Allvin maintain regular discussions with Quinn Hughes and his agent, Pat Brisson, to navigate his future with the Canucks.

While speculation about Hughes' long-term commitment is inevitable, Rutherford prefers to address it directly to keep the focus on building a competitive team around their captain.

NHL analyst believes it's too early for Canucks to panic over Quinn Hughes' contract situation

Nick Kypreos believes it’s too early for the Vancouver Canucks to panic over Quinn Hughes’ contract situation.

Ad

On the Real Kyper & Bourne podcast, he explained that there’s a significant difference between the number of years remaining on Hughes’ contract, suggesting no cause for alarm:

"There's a huge difference here of totally one year to two years,” Kypreos said. “You'd be looking at 18-20 million for both of them. I don't get the panic feel. I don't get to me Quinn's a ways away here. We'll get it's just it's too early for me and Vancouver to feel like oh no."

Ad

The 2024-25 season was a disappointment for the Canucks, who missed the playoffs after clinching the Pacific Division title in 2023-24. The underwhelming results led to the firing of coach Rick Tocchet and the hiring of Adam Foote.

The Canucks' failure to make the postseason has led to scrutiny on Hughes' future, as he has openly described last season as a "failure."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Dilta Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.



A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.



Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.



Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama