On Tuesday, Vancouver Canucks president Jim Rutherford shared details about their failed contract talks with Nikita Zadorov. The defenseman was traded to the Canucks in December 2023 and signed with the Boston Bruins in the summer of 2024 during free agency. He agreed to a six-year, $30 million contract.

In an interview with the Globe and Mail, Rutherford explained that the negotiations were tricky. Zadorov first said he needed $5 million per year to stay, and the Canucks met that request.

“At the end, Zadorov was talking close with Tocchet while Patrik [Allvin] was talking to his agent," Rutherford said. "Tocchet would ask him ‘what’s it going to take to keep you here.’ And Zadorov said he had to get his contract to US$5-million [annually] and then he’d be set. So we got him to US$5-million. But then there was still no deal."

Zadorov then asked for a six-year deal, which the Canucks also agreed to. Despite this, he chose to sign with Boston.

“So, Rick said to him ‘what’s going on?’ And then he said: ‘Well, if I can get to six years then I’ll stay.’ Same process. We said okay. So twice in that process he said give me that one more thing and I’ll stay and then we give it to him and then he goes to Boston,” Rutherford added.

Zadorov wanted to stay, as he said to the media last year. But he felt disrespected during the talks.

"Before the last season started, I made it clear to the management that I want to stay," Zadorov said during an interview with RG.org's Daria Tuboltseva, last year.

"But in the end, all the other players received offers except me. After the season's bumpy start, we realized waiting until the trade deadline was pointless. We had to act quickly."

The Canucks are missing both Nikita Zadorov and Ian Cole on defense.

Nikita Zadorov is confident about qualifying for playoffs with the Boston Bruins

Nikita Zadorov is playing well for the Boston Bruins this season. He has two goals, nine assists and 11 points in 52 games and his plus-minus rating is +9.

Zadorov is confident about the Bruins' playoff chances. Speaking after their 3-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche, he said:

“I’m not planning to miss the playoffs. That’s why I’m here. I’m here to play playoff hockey ... I want to see Boston Garden buzzing in the playoffs. That's definitely extra motivation for us."

Under coach Joe Socco, the Bruins have a record of 25-21-6.

