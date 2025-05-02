Canucks for sale? Analyst busts major rumor after report claims ownership growing 'tad tired' of team drama

There has been considerable speculation surrounding the Vancouver Canucks recently, with rumors suggesting that the Aquilini family, the team's owners, might be contemplating selling part or all of the franchise.

Ad

The speculation arises amid ongoing turmoil within the organization. Over the past year, the Canucks have dealt with significant off-ice issues, including a public feud between J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson, the departure of head coach Rick Tocchet, and a notable drop in the team's league standings.

After clinching the Pacific Division title last term, the Canucks failed to qualify for the playoffs this year. However, Sportsnet's Satiar Shah busted these rumors, confirming with Canucks sources that the team is not currently for sale.

Ad

Trending

"Been told by Canucks sources the team is not for sale," he posted on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

During a recent segment of Canucks Central, Satiar Shah addressed the growing frustration among Vancouver Canucks fans, acknowledging the widespread anger in the market, much of which is aimed at the team's ownership.

Shah explained that, in any business, there's theoretically a price at which an asset could be sold, but this doesn't mean the Canucks are actively for sale. He argued that selling a franchise like the Canucks in the current market would be ill-timed unless there's an urgent need to offload the team.

Ad

(from 0:40 onwards)

"The nature of any business is any business is technically for sale for the right price. And that's not to say that you know the conducts are for sale, but in any business, there's always a price you're willing to sell your business more," he said.

"The question when it comes to selling a hot team in a current, current market is, if you're looking to sell a team, unless you have a real desire to sell immediately, there's a level of desperation to sell quickly. This is not the time to sell your franchise," Shah added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to Forbes, the Vancouver Canucks are valued at $1.01 billion, reflecting a substantial rise in worth since the Aquilini family acquired the franchise in 2004. Despite rumors that the family might be open to selling the team, a Canucks representative has firmly stated that no such plan exists for now.

NHL Insider speculates what led to Rick Tocchet's departure from Vancouver Canucks

NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman speculated that Tocchet's departure for the Canucks was likely due to burnout. He noted that as the season progressed, it became increasingly apparent that Tocchet was exhausted.

Ad

"I think with Tocchet, I think he was done and he was burnt out.. The more I think about it, the more I think that that was, that was what happened here," Friedman said. "The longer this went, the more I believe that this was the likely outcome."

Rick Tocchet left the Vancouver Canucks after spending two and a half seasons with the club, posting a record of 108-65-27. He also led the Canucks to win the Pacific Division last term.

Also Read: Top 5 Rick Tocchet replacements

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Dilta Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.



A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.



Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.



Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama