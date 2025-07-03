Hours before the 2025 NHL free agency window opened on July 1, the Vancouver Canucks announced two major contract extensions of Conor Garland (6-year/$36 million) and Thatcher Demko (3-year/$25.5 million).

With Quinn Hughes' future, who becomes a UFA after the 2026-27 season, hanging in the balance, Vancouver's offseason moves are imperative to convince the 25-year-old star to sign a long-term extension.

GM Patrik Allvin took another step forward in that plan by re-signing Brock Boeser to a 7-year/$50.75 million contract, after the forward already hit the free agency market as a UFA. In addition to bringing Boeser back, Canucks also signed Pierr-Olivier Joseph, Mackenzie Maceachern, Joseph Labat and Jimmy Schuldt.

NHL analyst Marty Biron was surprised by the Canucks extending three pivotal members of the squad, and said:

(0:40) "This is not a rebuild. (They're) trying to get in (to the playoffs). Last year, for the better part of the season, they were right there. Then they traded J.T. Miller away. But this is not a throwing-in-the-towel type of situation. I'm very surprised with the way the Canucks played it out this summer."

Vancouver chose not to extend UFAs Pius Suter (signed with Blues), Phillip Di Giuseppe (signed with Jets, Noah Juulsen (signed with Flyers) and Christian Wolanin. Christian Felton, Ty Glover, Cole McWard (signed with Islanders) and Tristen Nielsen also became UFAs after not receiving a qualifying offer from Vancouver.

Canucks settled for Brock Boeser after losing out on the race for Christian Dvorak: Report

According to team insider Rick Dhaliwal, Vancouver was in the race against Philadelphia to acquire free agent Christian Dvorak. The 29-year-old ended up signing a 1-year/$5.4 million contract with Flyers.

"Then out of the blue, the Canucks call (Boeser) because the Canucks' No. 1 priority on July 1 was not Brock Boeser, it was Christian Dvorak" said Dhaliwal

Dhaliwal said Brock Boeser had already received 5 serious offers as he hit free agency, but in the final hour, Vancouver offered him a 7-year/$50.75 million contract, after Christian Dvorak made his decision.

"When Dvorak said, 'Sorry', they ran out of options at the center. They had to go to Brock and say, 'Okay, we'll fix the center position, maybe early next year in a trade.'" added Dhaliwal

