Brock Boeser opened up about the emotional ride leading up to his new contract with the Canucks. Just 30 minutes into the 2025 NHL free agency period, Boeser signed a seven-year, $50.75 million deal with Vancouver.

Canucks GM Patrik Allvin reached out to his agent, Ben Hankinson, less than an hour before free agency opened. Boeser reaffirmed his commitment to Vancouver, sealing the deal quickly.

"It was a roller coaster. My head was spinning a lot during this time. I definitely didn't think that this was going to happen. A phone call in the last hour changed everything and I'm just happy that we could find common ground and work something out." Boeser said. (per NHL.com)

Boeser admitted that, mentally, he had been prepared to leave and had even made a list of teams he thought would be good fits. However, he still felt uneasy about the whole situation.

That phone call from Allvin was a game-changer, according to Boeser.

"That phone call kind of came out of nowhere, so it was definitely a shock to me, but the way I felt when that phone call came is I told my agent, I was like, 'get a deal done.'"

Now in his ninth NHL season, Boeser has scored 25 goals and 50 points in 75 games.

NHL Insider says Brock Boeser was not Canucks' No. 1 priority on July 1st

Rick Dhaliwal made a surprising revelation that Brock Boeser was not the Vancouver Canucks' number one priority when free agency opened on July 1st this offseason.

Speaking on Donnie & Dhali podcast, Dhaliwal explained that Boeser actually had five serious contract offers on the table and was on the path to signing with another team.

“They were going down the pathway of cutting the deal with another team. Then out of the blue, the Canucks call with one hour to go in free agency. You know why they called. Because the Canucks' number one priority on July 1 was not Brock Boeser, it was Dvorak.” Dhaliwal said.

Dhaliwal noted that the Canucks and Flyers got into a bidding war over Christian Dvorak, even though he was being considered strictly for a third-line center role — not a second-line spot. In the end, it was Philadelphia that landed him, signing Dvorak to a one-year, $5.4 million contract on Tuesday.

