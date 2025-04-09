Capitals' Alex Ovechkin gets 100% honest about reaching 1000-goal milestone after breaking Wayne Gretzky's all-time record

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin, who broke Wayne Gretsky’s NHL goal-scoring record on Sunday, opened up about his chances of scoring 1,000 goals.

On Wednesday, The Hockey News reporter Sammi Silber quoted “The Great 8” on X about whether he would reach that milestone.

“I don’t know. I’ll see. Game by game,” Ovechkin said.

Ovechkin has currently scored 895 NHL goals, one more than Gretzky. On Sunday, he scored his record-breaking goal during the Capitals’ 4-1 loss against the New York Islanders.

Gretzky, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman and Washington Capitals owner Ted Leonsis were all at UBS Arena for the game and presented Ovechkin with a special oil painting during an on-ice ceremony to commemorate the Russian forward’s achievement.

“It's huge. It's unbelievable. It's an unbelievable moment and I'm happy,” Ovechkin said Sunday via NHL.com.

NHL analysts and fans also weighed in on how many goals the 39-year-old Ovechkin would end up scoring during his career. His current contract with the Capitals expires at the end of next season.

“They say records are made to be broken,” Gretzky said via NHL.com. “But I’m not sure who’s going to get more goals than that.”

Ovechkin is currently fourth on the NHL goal-scoring sheet for the season, with 42 goals from 61 games. He also missed 16 games after suffering a broken fibula in a knee-on-knee collision with Utah Hockey Club's Jack McBain.

Legendary Canadian goalie Martin Brodeur, who leads the NHL in wins (691) and shutouts (125), said the “sky’s the limit” for Ovechkin.

“If he keeps playing, and the Capitals are a good team, and they’re going to be good for a while with the players that they have, I would love to see him to try to get to 1,000. That would be crazy,” Brodeur said via NHL.com.

Wayne Gretzky’s heartfelt congratulations to Alex Ovechkin caught on tape

During the on-ice mid-game ceremony on Sunday, the microphones in the arena caught a heartwarming snippet of a conversation between Wayne Gretzky and Alex Ovechkin.

“Honestly, the best thing that’s ever happened to hockey. You get to 900 and I might buy you a car,” Gretzky said.

“I will try,” Ovechkin replied.

Alex Ovechkin scored goal No. 895 with a wrist shot from the left face-off circle, one of his favorite spots on the ice. He has scored 392 goals (43.8%) from the left circle or above it.

