Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin reveals his future plans following playoff exit

Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals' magical 2024-25 season came to an end on Thursday night.

Ad

The Metropolitan Division winners finally met their match and were eliminated in just five games by the Carolina Hurricanes. Washington was limited to just seven goals in the five-game series, stymied by Carolina's defensive structure.

Just like the rest of his team, Alex Ovechkin had a difficult time producing offensively. The Great 8 recorded one point (one goal) in those five games, displaying frustration throughout the series.

Ovechkin will turn 40 years old just prior to the start of the 2025-26 NHL season. He has one year left on his contract, but because of his age and that he's now broken the all-time goal-scoring record, many have wondered whether he'll return for another season.

Ad

Trending

Capitals insider Tarik El-Bashir shared what Ovi had to say when asked about his future during his final media availability. He posted the clip on X (formerly Twitter).

"You know, it's, it's, for me, it's first of all to make the roster at 40 years old, you know, like, I have to pass skating test, one thing, and then we'll see," Ovechkin said.

Ad

"Yeah, I think most important thing is to do smart things. When I go back to my home. Obviously, relax. Don't think about hockey, and then you have to, like, start doing again, you know? And that's the hardest part. So, how I said, me and Bob are going to do our job to get ready for the season, and yeah, just do my best," Ovechkin added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Alex Ovechkin has one more season remaining on his five-year, $47,500,000 contract extension signed with the Capitals in 2021.

Spencer Carbery has no doubts about Alex Ovechkin continuing to produce at 40

Washington Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery knows never to count out the Great 8.

Many had doubted Alex Ovechkin would surpass Wayne Gretzky for the most goals in NHL history after struggling in 2023-24. They then doubted him after he broke his leg in late November. All Ovechkin did was continue to prove them wrong, and Carbery believes there is no ceiling on what he can do at 40 years old.

Ad

RMNB shared the article with Carbery's comments on X.

"I don't put anything past him, even being 40 years old. When you put that four in front, now it becomes a little different when you hear some of the stats in that. As Terrell Owens once said, I would get your popcorn ready." Carbery said.

Expand Tweet

With 897 career goals, Alex Ovechkin is just 103 tallies away from becoming the first player in NHL history to record 1,000 regular-season goals. He would need to play several more years to achieve the feat, but hockey fans would surely love to follow along with him on that journey.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jackson Weber Jackson Weber is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bcomm degree in Business and Sport Management from the University of Guelph.



Jackson has grown up as a lifelong Pittsburgh Penguins fan. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are his all-time favorite players. Watching the Penguins win the Stanley Cup three times is an experience that Jackson will never forget. Years later, you realize how rare it is to see your favorite team win even once, so three championships were just incredible.



When not watching, playing, or writing about sports, Jackson loves to cook and is passionate about health and nutrition. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama