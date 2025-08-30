Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin shuts down retirement rumours once and for all

Alex Ovechkin made it clear that retirement is not on his mind. The Washington Capitals captain, 39, is still scoring at a high level. He finished the 2024-25 season with 44 goals and 73 points, tying for third in goals across the NHL. His numbers show that he remains an important player, not one ready to walk away.

Talk of his retirement began in July after a Capitals marketing email suggested next season would be his last. The rumour grew when his wife, Nastasiya, mentioned the family might return to Russia after his contract ends in 2026. Ovechkin called these stories “pure nonsense”. He explained that he has not made any decision about his future and wants to keep playing.

In another interview with Peterburg2, Ovechkin said on Friday:

“I understand that hockey is not forever but I’m not thinking about it not .... I want to pass on my experience to young people and inspire them to play sports.

"The main thing is that they have their own desire. If they want to [play hockey], they will do it, if not, no one will insist.”

Ovechkin's words make it clear that he is not thinking about retirement.

Last season, Ovechkin reached a historic milestone on April 6, when he scored his 895th goal at UBS Arena against the New York Islanders, surpassing Wayne Gretzky for the scoring record. The goal came from his familiar spot on the power play, with Tom Wilson providing the assist.

Ovechkin’s playoff run had mixed results. He opened with a strong Game 1 against Montreal, recording three points. Later, he struggled to produce in the second round against Carolina, going without a point in four games. Even so, he averaged around 17 minutes of ice time.

Since being drafted first by Washington in 2004, Ovechkin has only worn the Capitals jersey. His current contract, signed in 2021, runs through the 2025-26 season.

Capitals coach shared Alex Ovechkin's disappointment following playoff exit

In the 2025 playoffs, the Capitals were eliminated after losing Game 5 to the Hurricanes. Washington was troubled in moving the puck out of the zone. Alex Ovechkin, who had four goals in the first round, scored only once against Carolina.

Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said the series was hard on top players.

“I think he (Ovechkin) was really disappointed after the Carolina series," Carbery said about Ovechkin, via NHL.com, "That was a hard series, especially for our top skill guys, our top offensive players ... So, they take that personal."

At 39, Ovechkin continues to defy age questions with consistent play. The Capitals expect him to lead again next season.

