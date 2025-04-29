Washington Capitals analyst Alan May made some big claims about Ivan Demidov on Sportsnet 590 The Fan. Demidov, who was drafted fifth overall in the 2024 NHL draft, signed his rookie NHL contract on April 8. He arrived in Montreal after ending his KHL contract and joined the Canadiens with two games remaining in the regular season.

Ad

Demidov made his debut six days later against Chicago Blackhawks, scoring an impressive goal and also providing an assist. In Game 4 of the Stanley Cup playoff first-round series, he had another two-point night.

On, Monday, May said that Demidov was "fast" and exciting to watch.

"He is so fast ... couldn't believe how electrifying he was," May said.

May pointed out that Ivan Demidov still needs to learn the defensive side of the game. He made some mistakes, but May said that the rookie isn't "lazy" and is trying to improve.

Ad

Trending

"(He has) still got to learn how to play without the puck, the defensive structure," May said. "It's not like he's lazy, and everyone is going after him in the second game you play. But I saw multiple errors ..."

May added that if Demidov plays full-time with Suzuki and Caufield, all three could score 100 points each.

"And if they ever pump him up with Suzuki and Caufield full time, wow, there's going to be a lot of goals scored, and you're going to see those three guys get 100 points each, because he is that good," May said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Before joining the Canadiens, Demidov played for SKA St. Petersburg in the KHL. He scored 49 points, the most points by a player under-20. He also scored 60 points in 30 games in Russia’s junior league and 28 points in 17 playoff games. He was named the MVP of the playoffs for the second straight year.

Alan May impressed by Ivan Demidov's hockey skills

The Montreal Canadiens are down 3-1 in their series against the Washington Capitals. Demidov had no points in the first three games but fared better in Game 4.

Ad

Alan May also talked about Ivan Demidov’s skating and edge work.

"I was amazed to see him play," May said. "I can't believe what he can do with his wheels, with his skates, the edge work that he has, the shiftiness. He's really one of a kind.... he's been a blast to watch, especially in person .... And man, he has not disappointed me."

Ivan Demidov is still learning, but early signs show that he could become a big part of Montreal’s future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilasha Aditi Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.



Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.



Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.



Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.



Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama