  • Capitals’ Dylan Strome offers a glimpse into his 'summer of good times' with family, golf, and more [In Pictures]

By Abhilasha Aditi
Published Aug 26, 2025 16:41 GMT
Capitals&rsquo; Dylan Strome shares &ldquo;summer of good times&rdquo; with family, friends, and golf (via Instagram/@ dylstrome19)
Dylan Strome gave fans a look at his offseason, calling it a “summer of good times.” The Washington Capitals forward shared photos and videos on Instagram that captured time with family, teammates and friends.

The first picture showed him sitting with teammate Connor McMichael and enjoying a Corona. McMichael, also a center for Washington, was drafted in 2019. The post shifted toward family moments, starting with a picture of Strome with his wife, Tayler, and their two daughters, Weslie and Emerson.

A short video showed Strome on the golf course, followed by another picture of him posing with two friends. One photo featured their youngest daughter wrapped in a pink blanket. Another short video captured both daughters saying,

“we love you daddy,” while Tayler filmed them.

The post also included photos of Emerson spending time with her grandfather and a pool scene where the girls played with Ryan Strome’s daughter. Ryan, Dylan’s brother, plays for the Anaheim Ducks. Toward the end, Strome shared a video of himself enjoying a drink. The final family photo brought everyone together, including grandparents. He summed it up with the caption:

“Summer of good times with good people.”
Last season, Dylan Strome scored 29 goals and added 53 assists for 82 points for Washington. In the playoffs, he added 11 more points.

Away from hockey, Dylan Strome and Tayler created a children’s book called Daddy Goes to Work. The book helps their daughters understand why he travels during the season. For Strome, the summer offered a balance of golf, family time, and a short break before training camp.

Dylan Strome and wife Tayler announce third daughter after celebrating Weslie’s 4th birthday

In March, Tayler Strome shared a touching post for her daughter Weslie’s fourth birthday. She wrote:

“Everyone’s favourite girl is FOUR 🩷 Weslie you are so incredibly loved!!! being your mom is the greatest honour of my life, happy birthday sweet girl!”

The post included several photos of Weslie enjoying her special day in different outfits and settings.

In May, the family shared happy news. Strome and Tayler announced they are expecting their third daughter. Tayler posted a beach photo with Strome and a video of him playing with Weslie and Emerson. In the clip, Dylan spun his daughters around and laughed, shouting:

“Another girl! This house is going to be crazy!”

The couple is now waiting for their third baby.

Abhilasha Aditi

Edited by Krutik Jain
