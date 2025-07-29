Capitals legend Peter Bondra makes feelings known about Alex Ovechkin breaking all of his records

Peter Bondra shared his thoughts on Alex Ovechkin breaking his goal records with the Washington Capitals. He left the Capitals in the 2003-04 season, and Ovechkin was drafted in 2004. Ovechkin played his rookie season in the 2005-06 campaign, when Bondra was with the Atlanta Thrashers.

In the subsequent years, Ovechkin started breaking his records. Bondra said he thought they would last, but he kept going.

"When Ovechkin came to Washington, he took all my records," Bondra said on Monday, via sportovy.cas.sk. "I thought that the train would stop, but he ran through it, like through Kysak, where the train does not stop. But records are meant to be rewritten. It was a big deal not only for Ovechkin, but for the entire NHL."

Bondra scored 472 goals with Washington, and was once the top scorer in franchise history. He helped the team reach the Stanley Cup Final in 1998. Bondra had two seasons with 52 goals, with a 46-goal season in between.

Bondra now works for the Capitals in two roles, helping with team sponsors and running events for former players. He said the 2024-25 season was special for Washington as it made the playoffs and celebrated its 50th anniversary.

"This season was very successful for the organization, the 50th anniversary of the club's founding was celebrated," Bondra said. "The Capitals advanced to the playoffs and captain Oveckin broke Gretzky's historic scoring record."

Ovechkin scored his 895th goal on April 6, on a power play against Ilya Sorokin of the New York Islanders. He now has 897 goals and would reach 900 next season.

Alex Ovechkin wants to follow Wayne Gretzky's gesture

Alex Ovechkin said he would congratulate anyone who breaks his goal record. He added that he wants to follow Wayne Gretzky’s example as he congratulated him when he passed 894 goals.

"God willing, someone will break my record," Ovechkin said, via rsport.ria.ru. "I won't name names, there are a lot of talented and great players. If that happens, then of course I will congratulate that player, just like Gretzky congratulated me."

Ovechkin is in the final year of his five-year $47,500,000 contract. However, his camp and the Capitals haven't started talking about a new contract, as they are focused on the 2025-26 season.

